TriNet Accelerates Next Generation of Sales Talent Development through Expansion of Ascend Program

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the expansion of its TriNet Ascend program, a specialized initiative designed to enrich, educate, and empower the next generation of sales professionals.

Building on the success of the program, which launched in Metro Atlanta in 2025, TriNet is scaling to include additional locations, and broadening its curriculum to meet the growing demand for skilled sales talent in an evolving marketplace.

"The tremendous response to TriNet Ascend's first year has confirmed what many leaders already know—there is a deep need for sales programs that combine skill-building with real career opportunity for newer professionals," said TriNet Chief Revenue Officer Shea Treadway. "By expanding TriNet Ascend, we're doubling down on our commitment to develop future sales leaders who can deliver exceptional value to SMBs and key partners."

In addition to Metro Atlanta, the expanded program will now serve multiple regional hubs, including New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, Minneapolis, Dallas and Irvine, Calif. Participants in the program gain immersive training, hands-on selling experience, and exposure to real-world business challenges. TriNet Ascend 'graduates' will continue to benefit from structured onboarding, expert mentorship, and career pathways that position them for long-term success in their career.

"At TriNet, talent development is core to our culture," said TriNet Chief People Officer Catherine Wragg. "By advancing the TriNet Ascend program, we remain committed to attracting and cultivating top-tier professionals who will foster innovation and deliver meaningful benefits to our customers."

The program's growth reflects TriNet's ongoing investment in people and its mission to create meaningful career opportunities. Participants gain access to advanced sales enablement tools, cross-functional learning experiences, and the chance to relocate to one of TriNet's field regions upon completion.

Applications for the expanded TriNet Ascend program are now open. TriNet welcomes candidates from diverse academic and professional backgrounds who are eager to launch a rewarding career in sales.

