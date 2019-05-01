Harvard Business School Club of New York Honors Distinguished Alumni at 52nd Annual Leadership Dinner

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A mecca for New York community leaders, business titans, and rising stars, the Harvard Business School Club of New York's 52nd Annual Leadership Dinner is one of the hottest tickets in town.

Held on April 30 at The Pierre, the sold-out event recognized four alumni for their contributions in driving economic growth, innovation, and transformative social and environmental change.

from left: Prakash A. Melwani, Barry S. Sternlicht, Sarah Kauss, David M. Linn

Barry S. Sternlicht (MBA 1986), chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, was presented the Business Statesman Award.

David M. Linn (MBA 2000) and posthumously, Jen Goodman Linn (MBA 1999), co-founders of Cycle for Survival, received the John C. Whitehead Social Enterprise Award.

Sarah Kauss (MBA 2003), founder and CEO of S'well, received the Entrepreneurship Award.

Prakash A. Melwani (MBA 1986), senior managing director of The Blackstone Group, led the successful evening as the 2019 Dinner Chair.

"The caliber and diversity of this year's honorees and dinner chair represent our greatest vision of the future," said Mark A. Tatum (MBA 1998), the Club's board chair. "The opportunity to recognize their impact and leadership in business and our community was inspiring."

The event drew over 650 attendees, including Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria, and raised money to support the Club's mission and services, including the Skills Gap medical billing training program, pro bono consulting service for nonprofits, scholarship program for nonprofit leaders and MBA students, brainstorming and mentoring sessions for entrepreneurs, and professional development activities for alumni.

About Harvard Business School Club of New York: Founded in 1920, the Club's mission is to make a difference and to support Harvard Business School by engaging alumni, impacting community, and fostering leadership and lifelong learning.

