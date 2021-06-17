Harvard Investments Sells Commercial Pads at Cadence at Gateway to Thompson Thrift Retail Group

MESA, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company is in escrow to sell two commercial pads within its Arrival at Cadence commercial center to Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG), a wholly owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift. Cadence at Gateway, a vibrant 444-acre master-planned community in Mesa, is located at the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Ray Roads, along the bustling Mesa Gateway corridor.

The two commercial pads are located opposite each other on the north and south sides of Cadence Parkway at the main entrance of the intimate master-planned community. TTRG is planning to build two multi-tenant shop buildings and anticipates welcoming Point 22 Tavern, Cork Crush Wine Bar & Beer House, NextCare Urgent Care, Athletico Physical Therapy, BoSa Donuts and a Nail Spa to its shops. TTRG's tenants are anticipated to move in mid 2022.

"Thompson Thrift is bringing highly-anticipated retailers to our vibrant community and responding to Cadence residents' requests for a variety of high-quality dining and retail options to enhance their lives," said Tim Brislin, vice president of Harvard Investments. "We are proud to partner with Thompson Thrift at Cadence as they share our vision for this area's potential. We appreciate their efforts to bring such a strong mix of businesses to Cadence. Many of these offerings, especially the wine bar, are the first of their kind in our area and we're thrilled they chose Cadence."

When Arrival at Cadence is fully built out, the center is planned to have approximately 130,000 square feet of commercial space consisting of approximately 20-25 diverse businesses. The first sales at Arrival happened in late 2020 to Mountainside Fitness and QuikTrip (QT). Mountainside is under construction and intends to open in the fall of 2021. QT intends to break ground in July 2021. Additional operators coming to Arrival include Black Rock Coffee Bar, Burger King and McDonald's. Approved uses include retail, restaurants including quick service, sit-down and fast food, medical and offices.

"We're excited to work with Harvard Investments to develop these premium retail pads at the entrance of one of most popular master-planned communities in Arizona," said Chris Hake, senior vice president, director of the Southwest region for Thompson Thrift. "We're proud to be 100 percent pre-leased prior to closing in an area of Mesa that continues to see strong growth as evidenced by the rapid sales of remaining homes at Cadence at Gateway. We look forward to adding additional best-in-class retailers to this project."

This is the 28th project for TTRG in the Southwest since opening a Phoenix office in 2016. In addition to the Cadence development, TTRG's 2021 Southwest pipeline is projected to include over $200 million in volume across the Phoenix metro area, including planned projects in Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Maricopa, Tucson, Casa Grande and Peoria. Ed Beeh, Mike Polachek and Stephanie Davis of SRS Real Estate Partners represented both Harvard Investments TTRG in the sale transaction, and TTRG in the lease up of the shops.

Cadence at Gateway is 444-acre master planned community in Mesa's magnetic Gateway corridor. Residents enjoy charming neighborhoods, abundant parks and a trail system that seamlessly connects the walkable community. Phase 1 is sold out and Phases 2 and 3 are experiencing enviable success in home sales. Cadence homes surround the community's newly built elementary school as well as resort-style pools, basketball, tennis and bocce ball courts, all found at The Square, the popular community amenity center which comprises fitness facilities, a game room and meeting spaces.

Find out more about Cadence at Gateway and what makes it the premier residential project in Arizona by visiting https://cadenceaz.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Thompson Thrift Retail Group

TTRG is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $2.7 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive retail and multifamily projects. Find out more at https://www.thompsonthrift.com/

About SRS Real Estate Partners

SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest real estate company in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with more than 25 offices worldwide, SRS' strong reach and international presence provide the company with unparalleled knowledge both globally and domestically. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, investment services and development services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. Our success is measured in the achievement of our clients' objectives, satisfaction and trust. For more information, please visit www.srsre.com.

About Harvard Investments

Harvard Investments has over 35 years' experience in community and property development throughout The Southwest and specializes in building award-winning, fully planned communities–each one committed to the principles of quality, longevity and sustainability. Harvard Investments is the U.S. subsidiary of The Hill Companies; a family-owned company based in western Canada. The Hill Companies has roots that go back to 1903, when it specialized in real estate development and insurance. More diversified today, The Hill Companies continues to develop real estate and has added other businesses over more than a century, including oil and gas production and distribution, broadcasting, manufacturing, and more. To learn more about Harvard Investments, visit http://www.harvardinvestments.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Heather Austin – The Ferraro Group Phoenix

(For Harvard Investments)

[email protected]

602-738-9252 cell

Jennifer Franklin – Spotlight Marketing Communications, Inc.

(For Thompson Thrift Retail Group)

[email protected]

(949) 307-6331 cell

SOURCE Thompson Thrift