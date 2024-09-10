Thompson Thrift Welcomes Perfect Blend Coffee & Cocktails to Watermark on Twenty Mile near Denver

Unique multifamily community amenity is also open to the public

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the opening of Perfect Blend, an independently owned coffee and cocktail establishment, at Watermark on Twenty Mile, a Class-A multifamily community located in the Denver suburb of Parker. Perfect Blend opened to the public on Friday, March 22.

"When the city of Parker requested that we provide retail space at Watermark on Twenty Mile, we knew we would be tapping into the talents across our organization," said Josh Purvis, managing partner at Thompson Thrift Residential. "This is truly an example of our 'One Team' approach, as it required our residential, construction and commercial business units to work together to creatively address unique challenges and help ensure the successful launch of Perfect Blend."

Perfect Blend is the first location for a family-owned coffee shop and cocktail bar that emphasizes community, sustainability and inclusivity. Operating from a 1,345-square-foot corner space on the ground floor of Watermark on Twenty Mile, Perfect Blend offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere in which to enjoy specialty coffees and signature cocktails. The venue also hosts events, happy hours and open mic nights and provides a cozy spot for residents and patrons to connect.

"We continually seek ways to foster a sense of community and amplify the resident experience, and Perfect Blend complements both goals at Watermark on Twenty Mile. Not only does it enrich the daily lives of our residents, but it also serves as a key selling point for leasing, showcasing our commitment to offering unique and engaging amenities that set us apart from the competition," said Tamera Greene, vice president of community management – west region.

Located at the southeast corner of East Main Street and Twenty Mile Road, Watermark on Twenty Mile is a 294-unit Class A multifamily community. The 18.5-acre community offers 14 all-garage buildings, which boast 100% efficiency and utilize all available rentable or sellable square footage. Each of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes features designer interiors, quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, full-size washers and dryers and much more.

Residents are also treated to deluxe community features including a 24/7 fully equipped fitness center, a resort-style pool and spa, a dog park and much more. In addition to the unique on-site coffee and cocktail bar, residents have convenient access to many retail and entertainment amenities, along with short commutes to the area's major employment centers.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up residential, commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. The company continues to expand its 22-state footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah, and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

