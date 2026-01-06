Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, honors 34 physician groups in its 24th annual Physician Group Honor Roll

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 34 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim commercial provider network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 24th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.

Harvard Pilgrim, a Point32Health company, selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on 2024 clinical performance national standards established by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set). This standard was developed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess clinical performance. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 18 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. A total of seven of the 34 practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in these domains of clinical care.

"We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of highlighting clinical excellence of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for their exceptional performance on key quality measures," said Dr. Raj Hazarika, Point32Health's Chief Medical Officer, Commercial Products. "These high-performing clinical results and achievements reflect their commitment to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients. We are honored to acknowledge these health care professionals for their outstanding work."

Honor Roll physician groups are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select providers based on quality measures.

The following practices were named in the 2026 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):

Massachusetts

Acton Medical Associates, Acton

Affiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern MA

Atrius Health, Braintree/Weymouth, Braintree/Weymouth

Atrius Health, Burlington, Burlington

Atrius Health, Cambridge, Cambridge

Atrius Health, Chelmsford*, Chelmsford

Atrius Health, Chestnut Hill West Roxbury, Boston

Atrius Health, Concord*, Concord

Atrius Health, Copley*, Boston

Atrius Health, Dedham, Dedham

Atrius Health, Kenmore, Boston

Atrius Health, Medford, Medford

Atrius Health, Norwood*, Norwood

Atrius Health, Peabody/Lynnfield, Peabody

Atrius Health, Plymouth/Bourne*, Plymouth

Atrius Health, Post Office Square, Boston

Atrius Health, Quincy Congress Street, Quincy

Atrius Health, Quincy Hancock Street, Quincy

Atrius Health, Somerville*, Somerville

Atrius Health, Watertown*, Watertown

Atrius Health, Wellesley, Wellesley

Atrius Health-Easton, Easton

Lahey Clinic, Burlington

Mount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge

Newton Wellesley Health System, Newton

Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's, Eastern MA

Reliant Medical Group, Central MA

Revere Medical Group Greater Central Mass Local Chapter, Worcester

Revere Medical Group Greater Newburyport Local Chapter, Newburyport

South Shore Medical Center, Norwell

UMASS Memorial Medical Group, Worcester

New Hampshire

CMC Physician Practice Associates, Manchester

CORE Physicians, Exeter

The Physician Practices at Valley Regional, Claremont

