Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, honors 34 physician groups in its 24th annual Physician Group Honor Roll

Jan 06, 2026, 12:00 ET
CANTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 34 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim commercial provider network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 24th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.
Harvard Pilgrim, a Point32Health company, selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on 2024 clinical performance national standards established by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set). This standard was developed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess clinical performance. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 18 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. A total of seven of the 34 practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in these domains of clinical care.
"We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of highlighting clinical excellence of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for their exceptional performance on key quality measures," said Dr. Raj Hazarika, Point32Health's Chief Medical Officer, Commercial Products. "These high-performing clinical results and achievements reflect their commitment to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients. We are honored to acknowledge these health care professionals for their outstanding work."
Honor Roll physician groups are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select providers based on quality measures.
The following practices were named in the 2026 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):
Massachusetts
Acton Medical Associates, Acton
Affiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern MA
Atrius Health, Braintree/Weymouth, Braintree/Weymouth
Atrius Health, Burlington, Burlington
Atrius Health, Cambridge, Cambridge
Atrius Health, Chelmsford*, Chelmsford
Atrius Health, Chestnut Hill West Roxbury, Boston
Atrius Health, Concord*, Concord
Atrius Health, Copley*, Boston
Atrius Health, Dedham, Dedham
Atrius Health, Kenmore, Boston
Atrius Health, Medford, Medford
Atrius Health, Norwood*, Norwood
Atrius Health, Peabody/Lynnfield, Peabody
Atrius Health, Plymouth/Bourne*, Plymouth
Atrius Health, Post Office Square, Boston
Atrius Health, Quincy Congress Street, Quincy
Atrius Health, Quincy Hancock Street, Quincy
Atrius Health, Somerville*, Somerville
Atrius Health, Watertown*, Watertown
Atrius Health, Wellesley, Wellesley
Atrius Health-Easton, Easton
Lahey Clinic, Burlington
Mount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge
Newton Wellesley Health System, Newton
Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's, Eastern MA
Reliant Medical Group, Central MA
Revere Medical Group Greater Central Mass Local Chapter, Worcester
Revere Medical Group Greater Newburyport Local Chapter, Newburyport
South Shore Medical Center, Norwell
UMASS Memorial Medical Group, Worcester
New Hampshire
CMC Physician Practice Associates, Manchester
CORE Physicians, Exeter
The Physician Practices at Valley Regional, Claremont
About Point32Health
Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare. Serving nearly 2 million members, Point32Health builds on the legacy of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan to provide access to care and empower healthier lives.
