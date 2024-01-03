Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, honors 53 physician groups in its 22nd annual Physician Group Honor Roll

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 53 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim commercial provider network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 22nd annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The Harvard Pilgrim Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in their approach to disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness for both adult and pediatric patients.

Harvard Pilgrim, a Point32Health company, selected the Honor Roll physician groups based on 2022 clinical performance measured against national standards set by HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), a tool developed for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to assess the clinical performance of doctors and other medical professionals. Harvard Pilgrim reviewed performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients: acute, chronic and preventive care. Physician groups were identified as Honor Roll practices based on points earned for performance on 15 measures such as appropriate treatment for children with upper respiratory infection, comprehensive diabetes care and breast cancer screenings. A total of 16 of the 53 practices on the Physician Group Honor Roll achieved "With Distinction" status, meaning they exceeded NCQA's national 90th percentile in these domains of clinical care.

"We are honored to recognize these physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants around the region for their exemplary performance on key quality measures," said Dr. Raj Hazarika, Point32Health's Chief Medical Officer, Commercial Products. "These high-performing clinical results and achievements reflect their commitment to providing high-quality care and healthier outcomes for their patients, including investments in capturing and reporting clinical data. We are proud to spotlight these health care professionals for their outstanding work."

Honor Roll physician groups are noted in Harvard Pilgrim's printed and online provider directories, as well as on the organization's web site, enabling members to evaluate and select providers based on quality measures.

The following practices were named in the 2024 Harvard Pilgrim Physician Group Honor Roll ("With Distinction" status noted with an asterisk *):

Maine

InterMed, Portland, ME

Massachusetts

Acton Medical Associates*, Acton, MA

Affiliated Pediatric Practices, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates, South Shore, MA

Brigham and Women's Hospital Physician Organization, Boston, MA

Cape Cod Healthcare, Hyannis, MA

Dedham Medical Associates, Dedham, MA

Dedham Medical Associates*, Norwood, MA

Emerson PHO, Concord, MA

GMG-Granite Medical Group*, Quincy, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Braintree, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Cambridge, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Central Specialists, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chelmsford, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Chestnut Hill, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Concord Hillside, Concord, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Copley, Boston, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Kenmore, Boston, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Medford, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Peabody/Lynnfield, Peabody, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Post Office Square, Boston, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Quincy, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates*, Somerville, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Watertown, MA

Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, Wellesley, MA

Lahey Clinic*, Burlington, MA

Lowell General PHO, Lowell, MA

Massachusetts General Hospital Physicians Organization, Boston, MA

Milford Regional Physician Group, Milford, MA

Mount Auburn Cambridge IPA, Cambridge, MA

New England Quality Care Alliance, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Newton Wellesley Health System*, Newton, MA

Northeast Physician Hospital Organization, Beverly, MA

Partners Community Physicians Organization, Haverhill/Lawrence, MA

Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's*, Eastern Massachusetts, MA

Plymouth Medical Group Physician Associates, Plymouth, MA

Reliant Medical Group*, Central Massachusetts, MA

Signature Healthcare Corporation, Brockton, MA

South Shore Medical Center*, Norwell, MA

Steward Greater Central Mass Local Chapter*, Worcester, MA

Steward Greater Fall River Local Chapter, Fall River, MA

Steward Greater Haverhill/Methuen Local Chapter, Haverhill/Methuen, MA

Steward Greater Nashoba Local Chapter, Nashoba, MA

Steward Greater Newburyport Local Chapter, Newburyport, MA

Steward Greater North Shore Local Chapter, North Shore, MA

Sturdy Memorial Associates, Attleboro, MA

The Physician's Organization at Tufts Hospital, Boston, MA

Tufts Medical Center*, Boston, MA

UMass MCN-Northern Worcester County, Worcester, MA

UMass Memorial Medical Group, Worcester, MA

Winchester Physicians, Winchester, MA

New Hampshire

CMC Physician Practice Associates, Manchester, NH

Dartmouth-Hitchcock North, Lebanon, NH

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve. One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 1.9 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). **

**NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

