Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute Appoints New President

News provided by

Point32Health

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Emily Oken, MD, MPH, to serve as third leader since Harvard Medical School's Department of Population Medicine founding in 1992

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced that Emily Oken, MD, MPH, has been appointed the new president of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, following a nation-wide search. As part of her new role, Dr. Oken will also serve as chair of Harvard Medical School's Department of Population Medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

"Dr. Oken's exemplary record of accomplishments, coupled with her astute knowledge of public health issues make her the perfect fit to lead the Institute," said Glenn Pomerantz, MD, chief medical officer at Point32Health. "I am thrilled to work more closely with Dr. Oken in this new capacity and I am confident she will help us address the pressing health issues we face as a country today, especially those related to health equity."

Dr. Oken joined the Institute as a faculty member in 2003, having previously served as a fellow. She has served as vice-chair of the Institute's Department of Population Medicine and director of the Division of Chronic Disease Research Across the Lifecourse (CoRAL) since 2016. She is a physician trained in internal medicine and pediatrics recognized for her leadership of a large NIH-funded portfolio of life course research. She has led educational programs in clinical epidemiology and chronic disease research, and has led national and international efforts to improve maternal and child health. Dr. Oken completed her medical education and training at Harvard Medical School, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. She is a professor of population medicine at Harvard Medical School  and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute.

Dr. Oken succeeds Richard Platt, MD, MSc, who is stepping down after leading the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute for more than 20 years. Dr. Platt will remain as an active faculty member, researcher, and director of the Institute's division of Therapeutics Research and Infectious Disease Epidemiology (TIDE).

About the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute's Department of Population Medicine
The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute's Department of Population Medicine is a unique collaboration between Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Harvard Medical School. Created in 1992, it is the first appointing medical school department in the United States based in a health plan. The Institute focuses on improving health care delivery and population health through innovative research and education, in partnership with health plans, delivery systems, and public health agencies. Point32Health is the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan.

About Point32Health
Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve.  One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. 

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability.  We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 1.9 million members we serve.  Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

*NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

SOURCE Point32Health

Also from this source

POINT32HEALTH EXPANDS PORTFOLIO TO OFFER POINT32HEALTH DENTAL AND POINT32HEALTH VISION

POINT32HEALTH EXPANDS PORTFOLIO TO OFFER POINT32HEALTH DENTAL AND POINT32HEALTH VISION

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced an expansion of its portfolio to include...
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, honors 53 physician groups in its 22nd annual Physician Group Honor Roll

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, honors 53 physician groups in its 22nd annual Physician Group Honor Roll

A total of 53 physician groups in the Harvard Pilgrim commercial provider network have been named to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's 22nd annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.