Point32Health and Monogram Health Expand Collaboration Aimed at Improving Chronic Kidney Care

Point32Health

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CANTON, Mass. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease to include members in its Tufts Health Direct population. Point32Health and Monogram began working together in 2022 to improve early access to kidney care for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health commercial members.

"At Point32Health, we are committed to helping our members manage their health through tailored solutions which contribute to their overall wellness," said Glenn Pomerantz, MD, chief medical officer of Point32Health. "We are excited about expanding our collaboration with Monogram Health, which helps us provide our members suffering from kidney disease with a more innovative care model, that could slow down disease progression and lead to better health outcomes."

Through the expanded collaboration, Monogram Health will assume full financial risk for Tufts Health Direct members with kidney disease, delivering industry-leading in-home specialty care services, promoting better patient outcomes while improving affordability. More than 37 million Americans live with chronic kidney disease with communities of color being disproportionately impacted, as African Americans are about 3.5 times more likely and Hispanics approximately twice as likely to develop end-stage renal disease.

"This powerful collaboration with Point32Health expands Monogram's ability to transform health care for CKD and ESKD patients in the commercial space," said Aash Shah, MD, chief growth officer of Monogram Health. "Working with New England's most iconic nonprofit health care organizations, we will improve the patient experience and quality of life for those affected by kidney disease."

About Point32Health
Point32Health is a leading, health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve. One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

*NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

About Monogram Health
Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

