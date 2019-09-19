Harvard Professor and Bestselling Author Dr. Arthur C. Brooks is WSB's Newest Exclusive Speaker

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A prolific social scientist and expert in the pursuit of happiness and success, Dr. Arthur C. Brooks joins the Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) as its newest exclusive speaker. The bestselling author of 11 influential books, he explores today's culture of contempt, and challenges people to create a new social movement built on solidarity and love.

View Arthur Brooks' speaker profile here: https://www.wsb.com/speakers/arthur-brooks

Harvard professor, social scientist, and bestselling author Arthur Brooks is WSB’s newest exclusive speaker. Credit: Aaron Clamage © American Enterprise Institute.

Brooks' latest book, Love Your Enemies, is a rallying cry for people hoping for a new era of American progress. Inside, he offers up a clear strategy for victory for the next generation of leaders – based on bridging national divides and mending personal relationships.

"It turns out most of what we 'know' about the other side is wrong," Brooks says.

Currently a Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Arthur C. Patterson Faculty Fellow at the Harvard Business School, Brooks teaches classes on effectively leading others and oneself. He's also a Washington Post columnist and host of "The Arthur Brooks Show" podcast, where he blends cutting-edge behavioral research with ancient wisdom to explore complex and timely issues. Previously, he led one of the world's top think tanks in Washington, D.C., for a decade.

In all of his work, Brooks reveals the methods by which leaders — and all of us — can heal our nation, lift up others, and enjoy greater personal happiness and success. He explores this subject further in his documentary, "The Pursuit," available now on Netflix.

As a speaker, Brooks engages his audience with bold, clear, and actionable ideas. An energetic and passionate believer in happiness as the key to fulfillment, he gives audiences across the ideological spectrum the concrete steps needed to improve their lives and repair our country.

To discuss bringing Arthur Brooks to your next event as a keynote speaker or as part of a moderated conversation, visit his speaker page to learn more or request availability.

ABOUT WASHINGTON SPEAKERS BUREAU

WSB is the champion of the shared idea. As passionate advocates for sparking transformative change – for nearly 40 years – we know knowledge and insights are the growth engine of our time. Let us connect you with the greatest minds, newest trailblazers, and biggest idea generators who seek to create massive impact. Visit our website wsb.com for more.

SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau

Related Links

http://www.wsb.com

