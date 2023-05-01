Harvard Recognizes Innovators in Early Education

Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education names winners of 2023 Innovation Challenge

BOSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education has announced the winners of its 2023 Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge . Now in its fourth year, the Challenge recognizes promising new ideas and strategic approaches that have the potential to transform early education.

On April 27, 2023, 11 finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges and a live audience. The judges included: Junlei Li, Saul Zaentz Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education and co-chair of the Human Development and Education Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education; Casey Peeks, Director of Federal Policy at Children's Defense Fund and a Zaentz Fellowship alum; Laura Perille, CEO of Nurtury Early Education, an organization serving the children and families of Greater Boston; Mora Segal, Managing Director at A-Street, an education investment fund focused on investing in evidence-based, equitable education solutions; and Lisa van der Pool, Executive Vice President of Media Strategy at Inkhouse, a public relations firm.

"We're grateful to all the finalists for their work and commitment to progress and change in early education. We've seen the need for high-quality, accessible early learning even more profoundly over the past few years, and this year's Innovation Challenge was an inspiring look at what the future holds," said Nonie Lesaux, co-director of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Co-director Stephanie Jones added, "the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative supports and is designed to catalyze innovation and entrepreneurship in early education. The 2023 Challenge brought together some of the brightest minds working to create more effective early learning environments, and we're excited to see the winners expand on their cutting-edge ideas."

Watch a recording of the finalists' pitches here .

First, second, and audience choice winners were selected within two tracks:

ENVISION TRACK

First Place and Audience Choice: Early Learning Teacher Corps (For Providers by Providers) – An approach to addressing the critical teacher shortage that limits access to high-quality early education in New Orleans . This program leverages AmeriCorps funding and program design to introduce people to the field of early education as teacher's assistants in high-need, high-quality partner early learning centers. ( Louisiana ) Second Place: Reading Race in Picture Books (EmbraceRace) – A free, video-based curriculum that helps caregivers use picture books to support healthy, developmentally appropriate racial learning for children from birth to 5 years old, with the aim of ensuring that books become powerful tools in the hands of caregivers working to nurture children who are thoughtful, informed, and brave about race. ( Massachusetts )

ACCELERATE TRACK

First Place and Audience Choice: The Parent Leadership Program (Families First) – Through this program, parents are empowered to bring their lived experiences raising young children in the community to advise the institutions and policies that are most important in children's lives. The program consists of a series of six 90-minute trainings after which parents can apply their skills via a six-month Community Impact Project at a local early childhood and family-focused agency. ( Massachusetts ) Second Place: Mini Meditations for Kids (Global Tinker) – A series of audio recordings and accompanying hands-on, paper-based projects–rooted in mindfulness and arts therapy–designed for children ages 3-5 who have experienced trauma or been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. ( New York and California )

For more information on the Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge, please visit https://zaentz.gse.harvard.edu/innovation-challenge/ .

About The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative

The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) promotes the knowledge, professional learning, and collective action necessary to cultivate optimal early learning environments and experiences. The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative is supported by a $35.5 million gift from the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever given to a university for advancing early childhood education.

Media Contact

Sally Brown

Inkhouse (for Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative)

[email protected]

SOURCE Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative