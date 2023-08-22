Innovative digital tool equips policymakers with strategies and innovations from all 50 states to advance and strengthen early education and care

Harvard Graduate School of Education's Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative Unveils The Zaentz Navigator

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education today launched the Zaentz Navigator, an innovative, user-friendly, and interactive digital tool to help policymakers and leaders learn how cities and states across the country are working to structure, finance, expand, and advance early education and care.

The Navigator is appearing at a time when it is needed most. Record spending on early education as part of the federal government's broader COVID-19 relief strategy sparked much-needed investments and innovation in child care affordability, accessibility, and quality. But this funding will soon expire, and families and child care programs face a growing crisis; without intervention, close to 3.2 million children could lose access to care this fall, and many early educators could lose their jobs, see their hours reduced, or face cuts to their pay and benefits. States and cities will play a critical role in overcoming these challenges while building stronger, more stable early education systems.

To help policymakers and leaders across the nation improve the lives of the young children, families, and educators they serve, the Zaentz Navigator shares early education policy strategies and innovations from all 50 states and select cities. Navigator users can easily find, learn about, and compare how states and cities are structuring, financing, expanding, and advancing early education.

"Policymakers and leaders are working tirelessly to improve conditions and outcomes for young children and their caregivers and educators, often on tight timelines, with many complex decisions to make and potential directions to go," said Nonie Lesaux, co-director of the Zaentz Initiative. "We saw a need for a tool that could help decision makers learn from what others are doing."

The Navigator identifies state and city policy strategies and innovations across five key categories: Infrastructure + Systems, Dedicated Funding Streams, Cost Estimation for Subsidies, Expansion, and Workforce. Users can learn about the contexts in which these policy strategies and innovations have been implemented, such as state and city demographics, political landscapes, early education program information, workforce data, and funding sources and streams.

Policymakers and early education advocates are welcoming the Navigator. "As a state focused on prioritizing kids and families, we're excited for this new tool," said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. "It's a way to share our work to make Minnesota the best state to raise a family and learn about other transformative ways to improve early education and care for our youngest Minnesotans."

Michelle Kang, Chief Executive Officer for the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), added, "This is a pivotal time for early education in America. In the context of federal uncertainty, we need tools that will accelerate the work of advancing access to high quality early education opportunities in cities and states across the nation. We are especially glad to see supports for the professionals that make up the early education workforce, including compensation and professional learning, highlighted in the Zaentz Navigator. Alongside other supports, the Navigator is a promising tool to help advocates and leaders use precious time and resources efficiently as they strive to build a stronger, more equitable early education system for families, young children, and early educators."

To better inform leaders about key approaches for positive change as they build their plans, the Navigator links the policy strategies and innovations to findings from the Early Learning Study at Harvard (ELS@H), a groundbreaking statewide study of early education and care. "Policymakers have important questions about how they can act on the lessons from today's research," said Zaentz co-director Stephanie Jones. "The Navigator makes clear connections between policy strategies and what we've learned from ELS@H at such a pivotal time for early education, children, and families"

Over time, the Zaentz Initiative plans to add capabilities to the Navigator, which will become part of a comprehensive toolkit that brings more technical assistance and other resources to policymakers and early education leaders.

For more information and to access the Zaentz Navigator visit: zaentznavigator.gse.harvard.edu.

The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) promotes the knowledge, professional learning, and collective action necessary to cultivate optimal early learning environments and experiences. The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative is supported by a $35.5 million gift from the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever given to a university for advancing early childhood education.

