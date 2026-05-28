Harvard-Trained Spine Surgeon Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde Expands PML Mastery Ecosystem With Release of New PML Book Trilogy

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, inventor, educator, and entrepreneur Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde has officially launched the highly anticipated PML Trilogy, a powerful three-book series focused on faith, perseverance, innovation, leadership, surgical education, and legacy. The release marks a major milestone in the continued international expansion of the growing PML ecosystem and the broader PML Global Initiative focused on transforming physician education and collaboration worldwide.

Three Books. One Mission. The PML Story. A powerful trilogy

The Amazon bookstore trilogy begins with Faith and Purpose: The PML Story, a deeply personal account of Dr. Ogunseinde's journey through adversity, immigration, faith, innovation, and perseverance while developing the groundbreaking Posteromedial-to-Lateral (PML) SI Joint Fusion Technique.

The second book, SI Joint Dysfunction: The Truth Shall Set You Free, provides a comprehensive educational framework on sacroiliac joint dysfunction, including diagnosis, imaging, physical examination, minimally invasive treatment strategies, and the evolution of SI joint fusion technology for both patients and physicians.

The final installment, Messages from Our Father: Wisdom, Legacy, and the PML Innovation, reflects on family, leadership, discipline, mentorship, faith, and generational wisdom while emphasizing the importance of purpose-driven leadership and lasting impact.

Audiobook versions of all three books are currently in development and will be released soon.

The books are available through the newly launched PML bookstore platform, integrated directly with the Master PML educational ecosystem and online physician training platform:

www.Masterpml.com

www.PMLInnovation.org

The announcement follows the PML Mastery App receiving the prestigious 2026 Global Recognition Award for innovation in digital surgical education and physician collaboration, highlighting the growing international impact of the PML movement in minimally invasive spine surgery.

At the center of the ecosystem is the PML Mastery App, a free educational platform available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app provides physician-focused surgical education, fluoroscopic guidance, procedural teaching, surgical animation, collaboration tools, and cloud-based learning resources designed for spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, interventional pain physicians, and trainees worldwide.

Dr. Ogunseinde is the inventor of the Posteromedial-to-Lateral (PML) SI Joint Fusion Technique, a minimally invasive trajectory-based surgical approach developed to improve procedural reproducibility, physician education, and patient outcomes. The broader PML ecosystem now includes the PML Masterclass online education platform, physician collaboration networks, future implant innovation initiatives, and international physician training programs designed to improve patient care globally.

His expanding global education platform has led to invited speaking engagements at invitational conferences like the SBMT April annual conference in Los Angeles and at the WSO conference, Singapore in May 2026, where he was invited to speak on the PML SI Joint Fusion Technique.

Dr. Ogunseinde graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University before earning his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, where he graduated as valedictorian in 2004. He later completed the prestigious Harvard Combined Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program and advanced orthopedic spine fellowship training at Harvard Medical School. He is also working towards his MBA in organizational management in the fall of 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT

Babajide Ogunseinde, MD, MBA (2026)

Founder, PML Global Initiative

Email: [email protected]

469-986-5416

SOURCE PML Mastery