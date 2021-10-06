Harvest Hosts Finalizes Boondockers Welcome Integration to Become the Largest Private RV Camping Network, Offering Over 5,600 Locations for Members

Harvest Hosts is introducing two new plans to support the integration: the Harvest Hosts Classic Plan with Boondockers Welcome ($139) and the "All Access" with Harvest Hosts + Golf and Boondockers Welcome ($149). Individual Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome plans will continue to be offered as well. The networks will now use a single sign-on, shared backend solution and host database. This new experience will create flexible options for members. The two programs will maintain separate membership and fee structures, while giving subscribers access to a variety of plans to best suit their RV travel needs - all in one place.

"It's an exciting time for RVing. Even as other modes of travel are returning, the interest and demand in road travel is at an all-time high," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We strive to provide our members with memorable stays no matter where the open road takes them. Now, with the integration of Boondockers Welcome, Harvest Hosts is proud to offer the RVing community convenient access to the largest private network of overnight stays all over North America. We look forward to connecting millions of RVers with the most memorable and unique road trip destinations."

The integration of Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome will also bring some exciting new features to the platform. In addition to the convenience of single sign-on to manage stays across both networks, members will also have an integrated search experience with one map showing pins for Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome hosts – with options to have "favorites" and "trips" across both host types. The single mobile app will allow users to access the network even while traveling and stay true to the spirit of RVing, booking stays spontaneously from anywhere.

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 5,600 locations all over North America – including more than 2,750 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to 2,850 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company's mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses along the way. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com

