Harvest Launches Retail Hub

How to Cook a Wolf and Matthew's Winery Among Tenants

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently under construction and slated for completion by the end of 2024, Harvest's retail hub will feature a variety of tasting rooms, fine dining establishments, and other retail businesses. Featured tasting rooms will include Lachini, Avennia, Matthews Winery, Lobo Hills, Rustic Cork, and Cascade Cliffs. Retailers will include Elm Candle Bar, and fine dining establishments will include award-winning chef Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf and Bombo Pizza, and Eric Donnelly's RockCreek, with others anticipated shortly.

Location of Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf River Run at Harvest - Townhomes on the Sammamish River Trail

Harvest's generous retail spaces and outdoor seating will provide the perfect destination for day trippers and locals alike. Coupled with the adjacent Somm. Hotel and Spa, Harvest will broaden the appeal of Woodinville as a national resort destination.

Fully financed, this project is the culmination of years of vision and planning.

"The project's $122 million retail financing package, which includes the October 2022 closing of the Columbia Pacific Advisor's construction loan of $92 million, assures the reality of this exciting new community gathering place," said Jim Tosti, co-owner of Harvest. "We have always been very picky about what we decide to do because we pour our hearts and souls into our projects," said David Hutchinson, co-owner of Harvest. "From the moment I understood the market and stepped onto the Harvest site I knew I wanted to be involved in executing this exciting vision."

Harvest offers the ideal live, work balance.

The central retail hub will include nearly 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space and three levels of underground parking for up to 650 vehicles. To date, nearly 60% of the space is under lease, including 13,650 square feet with the world's leading provider of hybrid working solutions, with the company's Regus brand earmarked for the space.

IWG is the world's leading provider of hybrid workspaces – with 3,500 locations in 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app. The company is adding a further 1,000 locations over the next year and already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base. According to IWG's CEO of the Americas, Wayne Berger: "We are very pleased to partner with Harvest to bring a much-needed footprint to the area. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal."

Coupled with approximately 400 residential units at maturity and a wide variety of cafés, wineries, breweries, and fine dining establishments, Harvest will offer the perfect live, work balance.

The Somm. Hotel and Spa will offer an unmatched destination and event experience in Woodinville

The Harvest retail hub will be co-anchored by the Somm. Hotel and Spa – a Marriott Autograph Collection 4-star boutique hotel. "The Somm. will feature 164 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, a high-end restaurant, retail and wine tasting experiences and a roof-top bar with views of Mt. Rainier." said E. Kent Halverson, President of Woodinville Hotel Partners LLC. "The Somm. will also have over 10,000 feet of event space for banquets, weddings, special events, and corporate retreats, making for an unmatched destination and event experience in the region."

Harvest's residential opportunities will be available for presale early in 2023

Harvest's debut residential offering is River Run Woodinville, located on the Sammamish River, which includes 31 townhomes, each with a two-car garage. River Run will offer presales within the next month. "Wine, food, shopping, biking, events, and outdoor markets will all be within easy reach for residents of River Run and other residential developments at Harvest," says Sonya Johnston, broker of Harvest Agency, LLC. "River Run is connected to the Sammamish River Trail, which connects to the Burke-Gilman Trail offering hikers, bikers and walkers the opportunity to adventure from Woodinville to the Ballard Locks."

Additionally, Alexan Woodinville, a Trammel Crow development, is closing financing and will be breaking ground soon for availability in summer 2025. With close proximity to the Somm. Hotel and Spa and the Sammamish River Trail, Alexan Woodinville will include up to 20,000 sq. ft. of retail, restaurant, and wine tasting space, covered validated parking for customers, and 250 high-end apartments.

Finally, Terrene Homes will also present Vineyard Creek, an enclave of 45 luxury farmhouses each with a two-car garage.

Harvest fulfills key objectives of Woodinville's current 10-year Economic Development Plan

"Harvest meets the City's need for a wine-adjacent sector, such as hotels, restaurant options, and other amenities commensurate with the breadth, scale, and renown of the local wine industry," said Woodinville Mayor Mike Millman. "Harvest's residential units will meet another key development need of Woodinville by increasing overall housing density in residential and mixed-use areas, particularly those closest to amenities, transit, and employment opportunities."

For retail leasing Information contact: Jennifer Seversen (206) 390-1498 [email protected]

For River Run townhome sales contact: Sonya Johnston (425) 499-2610 [email protected]

Website: www.harvestwoodinville.com

