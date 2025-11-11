HARVEST MIDSTREAM ACQUIRES KENAI LNG TERMINAL, ADVANCES SOUTHCENTRAL ENERGY SOLUTIONS

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Midstream (Harvest) today announced it has closed the acquisition of the Kenai LNG facility in Nikiski, Alaska, advancing its February 2025 plan to redevelop existing LNG infrastructure to strengthen Southcentral Alaska's energy security and provide reliable, market-responsive energy solutions for local utilities and consumers.

"Today's announcement is another milestone in delivering real energy solutions for Alaska and advancing America's energy infrastructure," said Jason C. Rebrook, Harvest CEO. "Earlier this year, we delivered the first-ever North Slope LNG to Fairbanks, and now we are building on that momentum by putting existing LNG infrastructure back to work to help meet Southcentral Alaska's near-term gas needs and strengthen long-term energy reliability for the state."

The acquisition includes about 100 acres of industrial waterfront, 107,000 cubic meters of LNG storage, and legacy dock infrastructure historically capable of handling LNG vessels up to 138,000 cubic meters (about 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas). The facility provides a strategic platform to help meet Southcentral Alaska's near-term energy needs through LNG imports, while preserving future export potential that could expand Alaska's reach in global energy markets.

In summer 2025, Harvest completed a full inspection of the onshore facility and dock infrastructure. The company is seeking an amendment to its existing FERC permit to increase import capacity and is in advanced talks with global LNG suppliers and potential offtake customers. Harvest is targeting a final investment decision in the second quarter of 2026 and first LNG imports in the first half of 2028.

With the acquisition complete, Harvest is soliciting commercial engagement from any party interested in gas supply or gas offtake services. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Harvest Midstream:

Harvest Midstream is a Houston-based, privately held midstream service provider with a rapidly expanding national footprint. Focused on the gathering, storage, transportation, treatment, and terminalling of crude oil and natural gas, Harvest has accelerated its growth trajectory in recent years through a series of strategic acquisitions. In Alaska, Harvest's operations span the Cook Inlet and the North Slope, including a 49% ownership stake in the iconic Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS).

