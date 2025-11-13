HARVEST MIDSTREAM CLOSES $1 BILLION ROCKIES ACQUISITION FROM MPLX

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Midstream ("Harvest") has closed its previously announced $1 billion acquisition from MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), adding an extensive natural gas gathering and processing network in the Uinta and Green River basins spanning Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

The transaction significantly expands Harvest's national footprint and strengthens its position as one of the largest privately held midstream companies in the U.S.

"This deal is about growth through action," said Jason C. Rebrook, Harvest CEO. "We are expanding where it matters most — in the heart of America's energy production — and continuing to deliver results through disciplined execution and operational excellence."

The Uinta Basin assets include roughly 700 miles of gas gathering pipelines and 345 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity at the Ironhorse and Stagecoach facilities, with further expansion underway. The Green River Basin system features about 800 miles of pipelines, 500 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity at the Blacks Fork and Vermilion plants, and 10,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity.

With the transaction complete, Harvest now operates the assets and will maintain reliable service for existing customers while pursuing future growth across key U.S. energy basins.

About Harvest Midstream:

Harvest Midstream is a Houston-based, privately held midstream service provider with a rapidly expanding national footprint. Focused on the gathering, storage, transportation, treatment, and terminalling of crude oil and natural gas, Harvest has accelerated its growth trajectory in recent years through a series of strategic acquisitions. From consolidating a premier position in the Bakken to broadening business in Alaska, these transactions have significantly increased the company's portfolio, positioning Harvest as a critical infrastructure partner across multiple U.S. basins.

