Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell

He joins from Oaktree Capital Management where he worked in the Special Situations Fund, as a Managing Director. Earlier in his career, Doug served in various senior management roles, including as a CEO and COO, and was a Principal with the Boston Consulting Group, where he focused on business turnaround and transformation across several industries. Doug holds a B.S. in Economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Of Doug's joining, Jay Wilkins, Partner at Harvest, said, "We spent significant time searching for someone with the right depth of operating experience and are very excited to have Doug join the team. In today's ever challenging environment, Doug's background and skills are critical for driving success at our portfolio companies. We look forward to his contributions and believe he will be a valuable addition to our Firm."

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners (www.harvestpartners.com) is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm pursuing management buyouts and recapitalizations of middle market companies in North America. Harvest focuses on acquiring profitable companies in the business services and consumer, healthcare services, industrial services, and manufacturing and distribution sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' more than 35 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies.

