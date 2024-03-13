Harvest Snaps Introduces Kids Brand Extension at Expo West

New Real-Fruit, Freeze-Dried Snacks are Set to Boost Sales and Reach Untapped Market

FAIRFIELD, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based snack pioneer Calbee America is expanding its flagship brand to include kid-centered offerings, starting with an introduction of Harvest Snaps Kids Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks at Natural Products Expo West. 100% whole fruit is the only ingredient in these single-serve snacks, which come in four delicious varieties: Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, and Bananas. Ripe and carefully selected (truly the cream of the crop!), each fruit is freeze-dried to preserve its powerful nutrients and natural sweetness. The crunchy and convenient snacks are completely free of added sugar, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, plus Non-GMO and certified gluten free. Part of a five-count multipack (one for every school day!), they're great for adding a burst of flavor to lunches or fueling on-the-go adventures.

Harvest Snaps Kids Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks

With the launch of Harvest Snaps Kids Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks, Calbee is leveraging its brand equity as a leader in pulse-based snacks, along with its expanding production capabilities, to fill a gap in the marketplace for kid-friendly, real-fruit products with no additives. From a friendly sheep in a green grape to a darling yellow duck in a banana, the colorful packaging features furry farm friends and playful imagery designed to appeal to kids in the produce aisle and beyond. The lineup is now available for retailers nationwide to order and start carrying in July 2024 for an SRP of $6.99. Snap up the goodness!

Said Maiko Shimano, Calbee's director of marketing, "Real veggie nutrition has been at the heart of Harvest Snaps since day one, and it's time we added fruits to the mix! By introducing this kid-centered brand extension and launching these single-ingredient, freeze-dried fruit snacks, we aim to appeal to our current customers, while attracting new, health-conscious families to our products. We're excited for this opportunity to expand our core offerings and know it's just the beginning of what's to come."

Also at Expo West, Calbee is sharing that it is rebranding its Selects lineup to be Crunchy Puffs. The new name and package refresh will help to better communicate how these tasty navy bean snacks deliver bold flavor and crunch to shoppers in the salty snack aisle. In addition, for show attendees, Calbee will be hosting a HapPEA Hour at their booth #5245 on March 14th and 15th from 4-6pm. The team will be serving a freshly brewed, co-branded I-PEA-A beer created with Heretic Brewing and made with Harvest Snaps' house-milled, farm-picked green peas as an ingredient.

About Calbee America, Inc.

A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature's gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from nutrient-dense veggies as the #1 ingredient, while their legacy Japanese snacks bring popular Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.

