Harvest Snaps Launches Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy at Walmart

New Red Lentil Snacks Bring a Flavor Punch to Snack Time

FAIRFIELD, Calif. , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Snaps is heating up the salty snack aisle with new Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy. Now available exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide, the ring-shaped snacks feature a complex blend of spices that deliver a fiery kick in every crunchtastic bite. The tasty veggie loops are made with red lentils, which are milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition, as the first ingredient to provide 4g of plant protein and a good source of fiber per serving.

Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy

Perfect for parties, game days, or whenever a spicy craving strikes, the better-for-you snacks are baked (this is a no-fry zone!), plus certified gluten free, non-GMO, vegetarian friendly, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no palm oil, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, no wheat, and no eggs.

Said Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "At Harvest Snaps, we listen to what our consumers want and work to deliver great tasting products that meet their needs. We've found that snackers love bold flavors, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce a new savory snack that pairs hot and spicy taste with powerful nutrition."

Sold in 4.5oz bags, Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy is available for an SRP of $3.30 and joins the brand's popular Sour Cream & Onion flavor, which is also available at Walmart.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new navy bean Selects, red lentil Crunchy Loops, and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit www.calbeeamerica.com for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

