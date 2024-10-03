Harvest Snaps Launches Limited Edition Seasonal Flavor

Jalapeño Pepper Jelly with Cream Cheese Baked Snacks Join Veggie-First Lineup

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee's Harvest Snaps is putting a seasonal spin on its flagship products with a new, limited edition Jalapeño Pepper Jelly with Cream Cheese Baked Green Pea Snacks, now available on HarvestSnaps.com and at select retailers through March 2025. Harmoniously balancing sweet and savory flavor with a kick of heat, the product is crafted with green peas as the first ingredient. This farm-picked legume milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition delivers 5g of plant protein and a good source of fiber in every festive serving.

Offering an unexpected take on a classic flavor combination, the intriguingly salty-sweet (with a bit of spice!) snacks are great for serving party guests, stuffing stockings, or simply enjoying right out-of-the bag when cravings strike. Like the original lineup, the baked (this is a no-fry zone!) snacks are certified gluten free, vegetarian friendly, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs. Now that's something to smile about!

Said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "This new, special edition offering puts a delightfully surprising twist on our core lineup, showing consumers just how fun and tasty a veggie snack can be, while maintaining Harvest Snaps' philosophy of always delivering powerful, veggie-first nutrition. Snap up a bag while you can!"

About Calbee America, Inc.

A snack pioneer for over 70 years and the #1 veggie-based snack brand for eight years running*, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature's gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from nutrient-dense veggies as the #1 ingredient, while their legacy Japanese snacks bring popular Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.

*IRI MULO L52 /e 9/8/24 - SS Puffed Snacks & Straws: Exc. Potato/Corn Snacks

SOURCE Harvest Snaps