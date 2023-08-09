Harvest Snaps Mixed Snack Pack is an A+ Pick for Back to School

Harvest Snaps

09 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

Single-Serve Snacks Feature Big Taste and Green Peas or Red Lentils as the #1 Ingredient

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthier on-the-go snacking is easy peasy thanks to a new bag-in-bag offering from Harvest Snaps. Featuring two of the brand's top-selling baked veggie snacks, plus a new ring-shaped, red lentil snack, the super tasty and irresistibly crunchy lineup is crafted from farm-picked green peas or red lentils as the very first ingredient. Perfectly portioned, portable, and ideally sized for lunchboxes, backpacks or handbags, the Mixed Snack Pack includes six bags, two of each of the following flavors:

Harvest Snaps Mixed Snack Pack
Harvest Snaps Mixed Snack Pack

  • Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted: The snack that started it all, this flagship flavor pairs wholesome green peas with a touch of salt for a snappy snack that's sure to satisfy cravings.
  • Harvest Snaps Tomato Basil: Red lentils are the star in these boldly flavored snacks, which feature a tangy, zesty flavor that tangos on the tongue.
  • Crunchy Loops Sour Cream & Onion: The buttery, chivey jive of creamy sour cream is paired with delicate onion in these fun-to-eat, ring-shaped snacks.

Packed with plant protein and a good source of fiber, the flavorful products are made from the whole legume milled in-house to provide maximum nutrition. Delivering great taste without compromise, the snacks are always baked (this is a no-fry zone!) and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. They're also certified gluten free, vegetarian-friendly, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs. Now that's something to smile about!

Said Maiko Shimano, Senior Marketing Manager at Calbee America, Inc., "Whether you're packing your child's lunch or looking for a plant-based pick-me-up for the workday, Harvest Snaps' new mixed snack pack provides busy families with super-satisfying, better-for-you snack alternatives that are individually packaged so they can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere."

Harvest Snaps' Mixed Snack Pack is available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $6.99, plus sold at Sprouts Farmers Markets and direct to consumers through HarvestSnaps.com.

About Calbee America, Inc. 
Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new navy bean Selects and red lentil Crunchy Loops. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

