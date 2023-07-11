Harvest Snaps Organic Sea Salt is a Tasty Snack for Summertime

News provided by

Harvest Snaps

11 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

New Artisan, Plant-Based Snacks are Made with Green Peas as the #1 Ingredient

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Snaps is stepping up the crunch experience with its new organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks. Great for taking on beach day outings or satisfying poolside munchies, these USDA certified organic snacks feature whole organic green peas milled in house as the first ingredient, plus a bold sprinkle of sea salt. The tasty baked (this is a no-fry zone!) snacks are packed with plant-protein and a good source of fiber, plus certified gluten free and vegetarian-friendly. They also contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no GMO's, no wheat, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, and no eggs. Now that's something to smile about!

Continue Reading
Harvest Snaps Organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks
Harvest Snaps Organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks

Shaped like a playful pea pod, the BFY snacks are made with 50% less fat and sodium than potato chips, making them a guilt-free treat to pair with dip, serve with sandwiches, stuff into a wrap, or toss atop salad to enjoy alfresco in the sunshine.

Shared Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "Our organic sea salt baked snacks are crafted with the same craveable taste, texture and plant-based nutrition as Harvest Snaps' flagship lineup, while providing a delicious new option made with real veggies for the growing number of shoppers seeking organic snacking solutions."

Sold in 3oz bags, Harvest Snaps' organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks are available for retailers nationwide to carry and sold at select Target, Sprouts Farmers Markets, and Whole Foods Markets, plus direct to consumer at HarvestSnaps.com. Snap up the goodness!

About Calbee America, Inc. 
Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new navy bean Selects and red lentil Crunchy Loops. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

SOURCE Harvest Snaps

Also from this source

Harvest Snaps Launches Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy at Walmart

Harvest Snaps Launches White Cheddar Flavor at Target

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.