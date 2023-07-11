Harvest Snaps Organic Sea Salt is a Tasty Snack for Summertime

New Artisan, Plant-Based Snacks are Made with Green Peas as the #1 Ingredient

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Snaps is stepping up the crunch experience with its new organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks. Great for taking on beach day outings or satisfying poolside munchies, these USDA certified organic snacks feature whole organic green peas milled in house as the first ingredient, plus a bold sprinkle of sea salt. The tasty baked (this is a no-fry zone!) snacks are packed with plant-protein and a good source of fiber, plus certified gluten free and vegetarian-friendly. They also contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, no GMO's, no wheat, no soy, no nuts, no peanuts, and no eggs. Now that's something to smile about!

Harvest Snaps Organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks

Shaped like a playful pea pod, the BFY snacks are made with 50% less fat and sodium than potato chips, making them a guilt-free treat to pair with dip, serve with sandwiches, stuff into a wrap, or toss atop salad to enjoy alfresco in the sunshine.

Shared Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "Our organic sea salt baked snacks are crafted with the same craveable taste, texture and plant-based nutrition as Harvest Snaps' flagship lineup, while providing a delicious new option made with real veggies for the growing number of shoppers seeking organic snacking solutions."

Sold in 3oz bags, Harvest Snaps' organic Artisan Sea Salt Baked Green Pea Snacks are available for retailers nationwide to carry and sold at select Target, Sprouts Farmers Markets, and Whole Foods Markets, plus direct to consumer at HarvestSnaps.com. Snap up the goodness!

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new navy bean Selects and red lentil Crunchy Loops. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

