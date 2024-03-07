Harvest Snaps Rebrands Selects to Crunchy Puffs

Baked Navy Bean Snacks Get a Packaging Refresh for the Salty Snack Aisle

FAIRFIELD, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee's Harvest Snaps, is bringing a new name, look and feel to its puffed navy bean snacks, originally called Selects. Introducing Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs, which deliver bold flavor and adventurous crunch in every sweet or savory bite. Three lip-smacking varieties include: sweet and tangy Honey Dijon (the perfect pairing), zesty Loaded Taco (where taco seasoning, cheddar cheese and sour cream come together!), and creamy yet spicy White Cheddar Jalapeno. Baked to an epic crunch (this is a no fry zone!), each is packed with plant protein and fiber in every satisfying serving thanks to farm-picked navy beans being the #1 ingredient.

Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs

The new Crunchy Puffs brand name better represents the lineup's identity as a super-tasty, puffed snack. In addition, the updated packaging composition leverages Harvest Snaps' brand equity as a plant-based snack pioneer, while putting the puffs into focus with a visual sample of what the consumer will experience. Callouts touting certified gluten free, 4g of protein, and 3g of fiber are worked into the design to further reinforce these better-for-you benefits in the highly competitive salty snack aisle.

Shared Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "Since we first introduced our flavor-forward, plant-based puffs to market, people have loved the taste and kept coming back for more. That's why when it came to the product inside the bag, we didn't change a thing. Harvest Snaps Selects simply needed a name that better communicated what the products are all about and a package that would help people to feel that at first glance. We're really pleased with how this sub-brand refresh turned out and believe Crunchy Puffs will make a strong impact on shelf."

Sold in 4.2oz bags, Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs are now available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $4.99. Snap up the goodness!

About Calbee America, Inc.

A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature's gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from nutrient-dense veggies as the #1 ingredient, while their legacy Japanese snacks bring popular Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.

SOURCE Harvest Snaps