Harvest Tide Bethany Beach, DE, Has Opened Its Doors

BETHANY BEACH, Del., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Coastline Restaurant Group and Harvest Tide Steakhouse, we thank our customers for eagerly and patiently waiting to enjoy freshly sourced fish and meats in Bethany Beach. The new outlet located at 98 Garfield Parkway 2nd Floor is a Harvest Tide Steakhouse subsidiary that offers an innovative list of dining options at the beach. The design and layout are sophisticated and comfortable. Two private rooms are available for larger groups and are furnished with state-of-the-art AV systems. Guest can also dine on the open-air wrap around veranda.

At Harvest Tide Steakhouse, our goal is to ensure that you walk out with the best memories. We are among the top-choice destinations for celebrations such as anniversaries and weddings. Regardless of the unique occasion you wish to commemorate, our events and catering director will assist you with everything you need. Juli Mills brings years of experience in catering and event planning to our new steakhouse in Bethany Beach. Our newly designed Event Venue has everything you need for a lavish wedding celebration, fund-raisers, galas, corporate retreats, and celebrations. Custom menus are available, and Chef Somoza is happy to design an offering to suit your guests.

The restaurant's executive, chef Danio Somoza presents a self-taught menu that focuses on providing our customers with the best dining experience in Bethany Beach. Our USDA prime beef stays in the humidity-controlled meat locker to get the tender perfection propelled by Somoza's instincts. The Bethany Beach menu is like the other Harvest Tide. We serve you wines and all kinds of seafood. Enjoy freshly squeezed craft cocktails or a house bloody Mary mix at our new restaurant.

We are a family-friendly restaurant designed to accommodate the family's comfort. Chef Danio emphasizes that children can enjoy fries and fried shrimp as adults explore crafted cocktails or a tomahawk steak at the restaurant.

This restaurant is the second Harvest Tide Steakhouse under Coastline Restaurant Group. Their first investment was the 2019 original Harvest Tide Steakhouse at Lewes, DE. Besides Harvest Tide Steakhouse restaurants, Coastline Restaurant Group owns Mexican restaurant Zoca where chef Somoza's menu includes an innovative Mexican cuisine.

You can learn more about this new Harvest Tide Steakhouse by visiting the restaurant at 98 Garfield Parkway, 2nd Floor, or their website and Facebook page , and Instagram .

