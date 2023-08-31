Harvesting Power for Progress: Global Energy Harvesting Equipment Market 2023-2032, Fueled by Clean Energy Demands

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Aug, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Harvesting Equipment Market By Technology, By Vibration Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Energy Harvesting Equipment market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,331.74 million by 2032.

The market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Energy harvesting technology offers a promising approach to address the challenges posed by traditional power generation methods by capturing and converting ambient energy from various sources into usable electricity.

Key Drivers of Energy Harvesting Equipment Growth:

  • Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are aimed at improving the efficiency of energy harvesting technologies. As power output from ambient energy sources increases, energy harvesting becomes more viable for power-hungry applications such as industrial automation and electric vehicles.
  • Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: The need for clean energy solutions and the growing focus on environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of energy harvesting technologies. Energy harvesting offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional power sources.

Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Insights:

  • Vibration Segment: The vibration segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising focus on environmental sustainability and the demand for clean energy solutions. Vibrational energy harvesting technologies are being widely adopted across industries.
  • Piezoelectric Vibration Segment: In 2022, the piezoelectric vibration segment dominated the market. This is attributed to the versatility of piezoelectric vibration energy harvesting equipment and its adoption in numerous industries.
  • APAC Growth: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to experience substantial growth due to increased investment in research and development, renewable energy adoption initiatives, and a focus on sustainable practices.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the energy harvesting equipment market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, and Hitachi Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Opportunities:

  • Technological advancements
  • Sustainability and environmental concerns

Restraints and Challenges:

  • Limited energy density

Segmentation and Companies Mentioned:

The market report is segmented based on technology, vibration technology, component, application, and region. Notable companies mentioned in the report include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, and Hitachi Ltd.

Technology Outlook:

  • Lights
  • Vibration
  • Radio Frequency
  • Thermal

Vibration Technology Outlook:

  • Piezoelectric
  • Electromagnetic
  • Electrostatic
  • Electrodynamic

Component Outlook:

  • Sensor
  • Transducer
  • Power Management IC (PMIC)
  • Secondary/Backup Battery
  • Others

Application Outlook:

  • Consumer Technology
  • Home & Building Automation
  • Industrial
  • Transportation
  • Security
  • Others

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Israel
    • South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

119

Forecast Period

2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$500.38 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$1331.74 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t7lsn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: 

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Asset Performance Management Market to Witness Rapid Expansion: Projected CAGR of 9.9% Driven by Efficiency Demands and Regulatory Compliance

Finland's Social Commerce Market Set for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach $2.19 Billion by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.