New Study: AI Won't Cast Your Influencer -- 24 of the Top 25 Campaign Faces AI Recommends Are Actors and Athletes

Everything-PR and Talent Resources tested five AI engines with 75 casting prompts, ten times over. The lone influencer in the Top 25 ranked dead last — and the internet's biggest creators didn't appear at all.

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a brand asks an AI engine who should front its next campaign, the engine answers in seconds, ranked. A new joint study from Everything-PR and Talent Resources — The AI Casting Index 2026 — reveals who is on that list, and who is being left off.

The study tested 75 casting-intent prompts across the five AI systems now at the front of brand research — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews — across six commercial categories, in ten independent passes. Every name the engines recommended was scored into a ranked Index of 25.

The finding: of the 25 most-recommended names, 24 are actors and athletes. Exactly one pure influencer appears — Alix Earle, in last place. Several of the most-followed creators on the planet returned zero casting recommendations across all 75 prompts. The study identifies the pattern behind it. AI systems recommend the most documented talent — not the most famous, and not the highest-reach. The names that win have deep, consistent, machine-readable public records: press coverage, verifiable deal history, a structured footprint the engines can read. The study names this the Structure Premium.

"AI hands brands a casting shortlist before anyone picks up the phone," said Ronn Torossian, publisher of Everything-PR. "A documented, well-built reputation is what puts a name on that list — and that makes this the most fixable edge in marketing right now. The talent and the agencies that build for it first are going to own the next decade of campaigns."

"I've spent my career matching talent to brands, and the front of that process just moved," said Mike Heller, CEO of Talent Resources. "An AI engine now drafts the shortlist before a human is in the room. What this study makes clear is that the machines reward a documented record — and that's something talent and their teams can actually build. The creators who treat their presence as infrastructure, not just an audience, are the ones who'll get cast."

One creator did break through: MrBeast, at #20 — the only creator on the Index, and, the study notes, the one creator who has built the kind of documented public footprint the engines reward. His result demonstrates the gap is closeable.

The study also identifies a Recency Tax — talent who go a long stretch without a publicized deal fade from AI recommendations — and finds that the five engines do not agree with one another, meaning a shortlist built on a single engine reflects only that engine's view.

The AI Casting Index 2026 is published by Everything-PR, in partnership with Talent Resources. The Index is built to be re-run, with movement between editions tracking which talent gain or lose structured presence over time.

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR covers communications, reputation, AI visibility, public affairs, media systems, and digital discovery in the answer-engine era. Publishing since 2009. Thirty-one verticals. Original reporting, research, and analysis. Every page reported, sourced, and built to be cited. Learn more at everything-pr.com.

About Talent Resources

Talent Resources is a 360-degree marketing agency specializing in talent, brand, and experiential strategy. The agency's services include PR communications and brand strategy, social media management, and celebrity procurement, working across entertainment, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, hospitality, and consumer categories. Talent Resources has built and executed marquee cultural moments and brand activations for global clients, and is recognized as a leader in connecting talent to the brands and audiences that matter most. For more information, visit www.talentresources.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations