Harvey Announces €50 million Investment from EQT Growth, Tapping EQT's Global Platform to Accelerate International Expansion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey, a global leader in domain-specific AI for legal and professional services, has announced a €50 million strategic investment from EQT Growth to further support the company's rapid international expansion efforts.

Harvey is transforming legal and professional services, combining deep legal and AI expertise to streamline end-to-end workflows for global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises. Patrick McBride, Managing Director at EQT, said: "At EQT we have the privilege of backing some of the world's best technology businesses. Having looked at the AI professional services market in great detail, it was clear that Harvey was the leader to bet on. Their product, team, adoption, usage and client roster are standouts not just in their market but among software companies more broadly."

Harvey's integrated systems enable faster, smarter execution and decision-making in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation. The company's results speak for themselves: with firmwide adoption rates above 90% and best-in-class customer retention and usage metrics, Harvey helps customers solve their most pressing challenges and free up time for higher-value work. Its rapidly growing list of clients includes 45 of the AmLaw 100 firms, leading international practices such as A&O Shearman and Hengeler Mueller, and top enterprises including Bridgewater, Deutsche Telekom, Repsol and Bayer.

In June 2025, the rapidly growing startup secured a $300 million Series E capital raise led by Kleiner Perkins and Coatue. As part of this extended Series E, Harvey has now secured backing from one of the world's largest investors, EQT, which joins an existing suite of leading investors and strategic backers including Sequoia, Google Ventures, Elad Gil, Kleiner Perkins, Coatue, the OpenAI Startup Fund, and RELX Ventures.

Harvey is currently used by 700 customers in 58 countries across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and partners with the leading foundational model and cloud providers to deliver secure and reliable infrastructure for all users and their data. It has signed strategic partnerships with key players including LexisNexis, iManage and Wolters Kluwer and has also expanded into adjacent regulated industries, including professional services and private markets.

Winston Weinberg, Co-Founder at Harvey, said: "Legal teams need a fast pace on AI innovation and the highest commitment to security and privacy. Harvey's goal is to provide both. Our partnership with EQT, one of the world's largest private investors and a leader in Europe and Asia, reflects our commitment to delivering for customers not just in the U.S. but on a global scale."

Dominik Stein, Partner and Head of EQT Growth, concluded: "EQT's deep European heritage, combined with its global platform at scale across Europe, Asia and North America, is perfectly placed to support Harvey as it continues to build upon its leading positions in Europe and the US. We're incredibly excited to partner with the company in this exciting stage of growth."

