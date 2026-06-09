Harvey Partners with Datasite to Bring Live Deal Data into AI-Powered Deal Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey today announced an integration with Datasite, a provider of AI-powered solutions that enable private market investment, including virtual data rooms for mergers and acquisitions. The integration provides legal and professional services teams secure access to transaction data directly within Harvey's AI-powered workflows.

Mergers and acquisitions generate vast amounts of information across teams, advisors, and stakeholders. Legal professionals must quickly review documents, answer diligence questions, identify risks, and draft work under tight timelines and shifting conditions. Yet much of this work remains fragmented across systems, forcing teams to piece together context before they can act. By connecting Datasite with Harvey, deal teams can bring in approved transaction materials directly within Harvey's Assistant, Vault, Workflow Builder, and Word Add-In. Through the integration, Datasite permissions automatically carry into Harvey, so only documents for which a user is permissioned can be pulled into the Harvey platform, resulting in a smoother and more efficient workflow, keeping transactions moving forward.

"The most successful deal teams are the ones that can quickly turn information into action," said Winston Weinberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Harvey. "By connecting documents in Datasite's data rooms with Harvey's AI-powered workflows, we're helping lawyers and advisors move faster through diligence, drafting, and execution while staying grounded in the trusted information that drives every deal."

"AI belongs where deal work lives," said Rusty Wiley, President & CEO of Datasite. "By giving teams secure, direct access to Datasite content within Harvey, we're helping them uncover insights faster and make better-informed decisions throughout the deal lifecycle."

The partnership builds on Harvey's recently announced Connector Library, which helps legal professionals access documents, data, and institutional knowledge from the systems they rely on every day directly within Harvey workflows.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit harvey.ai.

About Datasite

Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools to optimize outcomes. Datasite's innovative product portfolio, spanning sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence, agentic AI applications, and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

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SOURCE Harvey