Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt to Speak at NOMI Network Corporate Summit

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned relationship experts and co-founders of Quantum Connections™, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., will be featured speakers at the 2024 NOMI Network Corporate Summit on Thursday, September 26th at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York City. The summit will focus on the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence and global economic externalities, with an emphasis on their impact on human trafficking and vulnerable populations, to bring actionable strategies to strengthen corporate sustainability and workplace initiatives.

During a special Lunch and Conversation session, moderated by award-winning WABC reporter CeFaan Kim, Hendrix and Hunt will share their decades of experience in fostering effective communication and building relational connections. Their proprietary Safe Conversations® Dialogue (SC Dialogue) is designed to help individuals and organizations move beyond conflict, enabling healthier relationships both personally and professionally.

At the summit, Hendrix and Hunt will discuss how their SC Dialogue process can be applied to corporate settings, addressing key challenges such as workplace collaboration, respect and the integration of diverse workforces. They will share insights on the power of SC Dialogue as a tool to boost morale, encourage collaboration and create positive, inclusive work environments.

"As humans, we're wired to connect, and the way we communicate is key to building those connections," said Harville Hendrix, Ph.D. "At a time when global challenges and economic disparities are on the rise, learning how to have meaningful, productive conversations is more important than ever."

Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., added, "Our work in dialogue aligns perfectly with NOMI Network's mission. By teaching people how to communicate with empathy, we can help create communities and workplaces where everyone feels seen, heard, and–ultimately–valued."

Hendrix and Hunt are widely known as the marriage-saving therapists whose book Getting the Love You Want became a New York Times bestseller and was featured on Oprah Winfrey's show 17 times. Hendrix and Hunt, who are partners in life as well as work, recently released How to Talk With Anyone About Anything , offering a time-tested method for restoring safety and civility to daily interactions. They are also the co-founders of Quantum Connections , which helps leaders, employees and customers enhance creativity, collaboration and connection through structured dialogue.

This year's NOMI Network Corporate Summit will bring together C-suite leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, non-profit executives and global influencers to discuss the intersection of corporate sustainability, workforce development and economic justice.

Harville and Helen's contributions to the summit reflect their ongoing commitment to creating safer and more connected workplaces and communities.

About Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt

Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., co-created Imago Relationship Theory and Therapy and co-founded Safe Conversations LLC in 2015, a training institute focused on relational intervention. They are co-authors of three New York Times best sellers, including Getting the Love You Want, which has sold over four million copies. Married for 40 years, they have six children, seven grandchildren, and split their time between Dallas and New York City.

Hendrix, formally a professor at Southern Methodist University, holds degrees from Mercer University, Union Theological Seminary, and the University of Chicago, and has received numerous honors, including the Distinguished Contribution Award.

Hunt earned her doctorate in Women's History from Union Theological Seminary and was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1994 for her role in the global women's movement and has been installed in the Smithsonian Hall of creative philanthropy for creating Women Moving Millions which initiated the women's philanthropy movement.

About Quantum Connections

Quantum Connections is an employee connection and performance platform for HR and business leaders seeking to measurably improve employee engagement, productivity, and retention. Founded by renowned relationship experts and best-selling authors, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., Quantum Connections is grounded in the neuro and quantum social sciences and equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection that leads to lasting behavioral transformation and measurable business performance improvement.

