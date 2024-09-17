Harwood International Selects Vend to Create a Superior Parking Experience for Dallas Visitors

New Public Parking in Harwood District Brings Convenience and Ease to Uptown Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vend Park, the leading provider of technology-driven parking management, is proud to announce that Harwood International has selected Vend as the exclusive parking technology provider for their parking facilities in the prestigious Harwood District of Dallas, Texas. This strategic partnership will bring a transformative parking experience to the area, enhancing accessibility and convenience for tenants, visitors, and the broader Dallas community.

The Harwood District, a master-planned development by Harwood International, is a dynamic 19-city block neighborhood located in Uptown Dallas. It features a blend of Class AA office towers, luxury residential spaces, retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, and lush pocket parks. With Vend's cutting-edge parking technology, Harwood International will convert over 6,000 parking spaces from exclusively private use to public/private usage, optimizing the revenue potential of each location while improving the overall parking experience in the district and surrounding community.

"Harwood International is committed to creating world-class, experiential mixed-use spaces, and Vend's dedication to detail and user experience aligned perfectly with their vision for the Harwood District," said Mike Miele, CEO at Vend. "Vend was the clear winner of a rigorous selection process based on our ability to deliver a tech-enabled experience that enhances efficiency and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to enter the Dallas area in a big way with Harwood and look forward to expanding our presence in this growing market."

Vend's platform will address several key needs for Harwood International, including:

Revenue Optimization: The new public/private parking model will allow Harwood International to monetize their parking assets effectively, maximizing revenue potential across all locations.

Enhanced Tenant and Guest Experience: No more tickets or pay machines, users benefit from Vend's easy-to-use interface powered by machine learning. Returning visitors and monthly parkers simply drive in and drive out.

Operational Efficiency: By using their technology platform to streamline parking operations, Vend will relieve the property management teams from the day-to-day parking responsibilities and provide them with critical operational data.

Secure and Reliable Access Control: Vend will provide robust access control systems to ensure that parking facilities are secure and easily accessible to all users.

Inventory Management: Vend's detailed reporting makes it easy for management and property teams to understand usage and availability, allowing them to maximize the number of spaces available to the public while also ensuring tenants always have a space available.

Hospitality Integration: Vend's intuitive technology will ensure easy access to all the exceptional amenities the Harwood District offers, helping to boost traffic for the many businesses located in the district with integrated offers available in the Vend web app.

"Partnering with Harwood International is a significant milestone for Vend, and we are excited to contribute to the vibrant environment they have created in Dallas," said Tony Albanese, Head of Revenue at Vend. "Our technology will provide a seamless parking experience that complements the luxury and convenience the Harwood District is known for. We are proud to have built technology that can meet the needs of premium, multi-use case assets like the Harwood district."

This collaboration underscores Harwood International's commitment to innovation and excellence, further enhancing the district's appeal as a premier destination for those seeking a unique blend of work, living, and entertainment experiences.

About Vend Park

Vend is a leading provider of innovative parking technology solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and maximize revenue potential. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, tech-enabled parking solutions, Vend serves a diverse range of clients, from commercial real estate to mixed-use developments, across the United States. Learn more at www.vendpark.io .

