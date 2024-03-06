Hashflow Unveils Arbitrum-Native Aggregator, Bringing Intent-Based Trading to Arbitrum

The platform upgrade will introduce Hashflow's Smart Order Routing to Arbitrum, establishing a central hub for all traders' needs within the Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem

MIAMI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashflow, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today announced the launch of its Arbitrum-native aggregator, creating a hub for all Arbitrum ecosystem traders. Through its intent-based, Smart Order Routing architecture, Hashflow's new product, Aggregator+, enables traders to tap into roughly $8B of liquidity to get the best prices on the most popular tokens on Arbitrum. As the Arbitrum DeFi community continues to expand rapidly, Hashflow is positioning itself as a one-stop trading platform for all users in the ecosystem. Hashflow's governance token (HFT) token will also expand onto Arbitrum, in addition to Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Traders will no longer have to manually search for the best prices on-chain across DEXs, saving them valuable time and enabling them to get the most bang for their buck on every trade on Arbitrum. The new aggregator will provide traders access to liquidity across all of the most popular Arbitrum-based DEXs, including Camelot, Lighter, Trader Joe, Uniswap, and more, along with the ability to trade all native Arbitrum tokens, including ARB, GMX, KUJI, MAGIC, PENDLE, RDNT, XAI, and more.

For traders interested in cross-chain trading, Hashflow will also enable them to swap their assets natively across EVM chains (Arbitrum and Ethereum) and non-EVM chains (Solana) in minutes, without the risk and hassle of bridging, or the use of synthetic assets. Through Hashflow's Request-for-Quote (RFQ) model, cross-chain swaps on Hashflow will remain MEV-resistant and slippage-free.

Andrew Saunders, Hashflow's CMSO (Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer), commented on today's news: "We're excited to make it possible for Arbinauts to access deep liquidity and the best prices seamlessly by uniting all the Arbitrum-based DEXs they already know and love into a single, unified experience. Arbitrum is home to one of the most active and vibrant communities in DeFi, and we look forward to being a part of this ecosystem for years to come."

The new Arbitrum-native aggregator will continue to support self-custody of assets, allowing both DeFi traders and Arbitrum-natives to use Hashflow with complete confidence.

Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at The Arbitrum Foundation added: "As the Arbitrum DeFi community continues to grow, we're excited to see Hashflow introducing an Arbitrum-native aggregator that will allow native traders to seek the best price points for all trades within our ecosystem. DEX volume continues to surge on Arbitrum, and Hashflow stands to become a central trading hub for all levels of traders in the network."

Hashflow's move to develop an Arbitrum-native aggregator marks a significant milestone for the project in the evolution of DeFi. By launching on Arbitrum, Hashflow creates new opportunities for traders to access a broader range of assets and liquidity sources. Hashflow continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing users with seamless and efficient trading experiences across various chains.

For additional information, please visit: https://hashflow.com/

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a DEX Aggregator that offers deep liquidity across the leading blockchains. Hashflow offers traders the best prices, access to $8B in liquidity, and the ability to trade every token both interchain and cross chain. Since launching in April 2021, Hashflow has facilitated over $18B in total trade volume.

Hashflow's team consists of top minds from both web2 and web3 including Airbnb, Amazon, Arbitrum, Citadel, Genesis Trading, and more. Backers include Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Wintermute Trading, and Balaji Srinivasan. For more information, visit hashflow.com.

