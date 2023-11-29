Hashgraph Application Studio Marks New Era in dApps Development with Community Growth and AI Integration

The Hashgraph Application Studio , a collaboration between Hedera's public distributed ledger and Joget's no-code/low-code technology, has been pivotal in democratizing blockchain technology. By simplifying complex tasks such as Hedera Consensus Service (Topics), accounts creation, assets transfer, and tokens management, the platform has opened up new opportunities for business applications and dApps creators, emphasizing speed, security, and ease of use.

Since its introduction, the Hashgraph Application Studio has become a linchpin for developers seeking to harness the power of Hedera 's public distributed ledger with Joget's intuitive no-code/low-code technology. The platform's reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with an expanding user base leveraging its capabilities to innovate. Its implementation possibilities spread across various industries including financial services, supply chain and logistics, insurance, healthcare, government sectors, and more.

A recent highlight was the webinar and workshop series focusing on the Hashgraph Application Studio, with industry experts from The HBAR Foundation , Swirlds Labs , and The Hashgraph Association leading the sessions. These sessions, featuring live demonstrations have showcased the platform's versatility, highlighting its application in diverse fields and illustrating how businesses can achieve digital transformation seamlessly. These webinars and workshops provided practical insights into how users can leverage the platform effectively to create impactful solutions tailored to specific industry needs.

"With The Hashgraph Application Studio, Joget is lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring Hedera developers worldwide. It's gone even further by integrating AI features, making the decentralized application development process faster and more efficient," said Sabrina Tachdjian, Head of Fintech & Payments Fund at The HBAR Foundation.

"The Hashgraph Application Studio makes the development of Hedera leveraging applications fast and efficient. The integration of AI accelerates the Hedera Web3 application development process considerably. The Hashgraph Application Studio is well suited for the development of both PoCs and fully deployed market-ready applications," said Andrew Forson, Head of Growth at The Hashgraph Association.

In addition to fostering community growth, Joget has continued to innovate, most notably with the recent launch of Joget Generative AI features . This new feature allows users to focus on the more exciting aspects of dApp development by realizing more capabilities that interact with the Hedera network while being able to quickly generate an app skeleton by providing prompts and instructions with the Generative AI App Generator Plugin . This feature is designed to streamline the creation process, enabling users to develop comprehensive and interactive dApps faster than ever.

"At Joget, our mission remains to simplify the digital transformation journey for businesses of all sizes," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc. "The evolution of the Hashgraph Application Studio, especially with the introduction of Generative AI, is a significant stride in our progress to democratize blockchain technology and foster innovation. We're excited to see more innovative applications the community will create and ready to support them to create a strong and positive impact across industries."

As the platform continues to evolve, users can look forward to even more enhanced features and functionalities. This commitment to continuous improvement and community engagement positions the Hashgraph Application Studio as a leading platform in the decentralized applications (dApps) development space.

Joget invites businesses, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts to experience the enhanced capabilities of the Hashgraph Application Studio. To discover more about this evolving platform and start building your dApps, visit https://hashgraphappstudio.io/ .

Media Enquiries: [email protected]

About the HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org/.

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

Visit www.joget.com Follow us on LinkedIn @Joget Inc , X @JogetWorkflow, or Facebook @jogetworkflow. Subscribe to our YouTube @jogetinc.

SOURCE Joget