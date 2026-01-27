Haslam Online Undergrad, Grad Programs Rank in Top 15

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three programs from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business placed highly in the U.S. News Best Online Business Programs ranking released today. In its first appearance in the outlet's ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Programs, Haslam's Online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) program debuted at No. 10 among both U.S. public universities and overall. In their second year in the Best Online Master's in Business Programs rankings, Haslam's non-MBA online master's programs — Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Online (M.S. SCM) and Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity Online (MSBC) — rose from No. 16 to No. 11 among public schools and from No. 19 to No. 15 overall.

Haslam also performed well among veterans. In the Veteran's Graduate Business ranking, Haslam placed No. 8 among public institutions and No. 10 overall. The college also landed at No. 48 among public institutions and No. 68 overall in the Veteran's MBA ranking.

Helping Students Meet Education Goals

Amy Cathey, associate dean for Graduate and Executive Education, described the graduate online programs' climb in the U.S. News ranking as a reflection of Haslam's commitment to serving students' educational needs by delivering degree programs in several platforms and formats, using the most advanced applications and technology.

"Our online programs offer students the same high-quality education students in Haslam's in-person programs enjoy," Cathey said. "With our online offerings, however, students can pursue a graduate degree from virtually any place around the world. Haslam's multiple graduate program formats — including residential, working professional and fully online — enable people from disparate backgrounds in different stages of their careers to earn an MBA or other business degree. Further, program content is designed to ensure students develop up-to-date, relevant knowledge and skills. The programs' rise in the U.S. News rankings is a sign our efforts are succeeding."

Lane Morris, Haslam's associate dean of Undergraduate Studies and Student Affairs and the John W. Fisher Professor of Innovative Learning, said the BSBA ranking highlights the tireless efforts by program faculty and staff to provide an innovative curriculum through a highly interactive virtual educational experience that equips students with the knowledge and skills they need to become leaders in business.

"Our team continually strives to provide students a comprehensive educational program through a seamless and pioneering online learning experience that delivers the most applicable industry training, positioning our graduates to be job-market-ready and immediately contribute to their employers' missions," Morris said. "Placing so highly in this ranking is a testament to the work our faculty and staff put into Haslam's online BSBA program and the solid grounding in both business fundamentals and latest industry applications students develop in it."

About the U.S. News Ranking Methodology

Now in its 14th year, the U.S. News online program rankings are based on an evaluation of approximately 1,850 online degree programs. U.S. News assesses these programs with data from student engagement, peer assessments, faculty credentials and training, student excellence and services and technologies. Peer assessments were calculated from survey responses from deans of business colleges nationwide.

