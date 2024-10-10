Hat Trick! Tareen Dermatology and The Minnesota Wild team up for Healthy Skin Philanthropy and Community Support

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, a leading dermatology clinic in the Twin Cities area, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Minnesota Wild as a small business partner for the 2024-2025 NHL season.

Based in Roseville, Minnesota, Tareen Dermatology understands the importance of supporting local sports teams, particularly the Minnesota Wild. Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder and lead dermatologist at Tareen Dermatology, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Tareen Dermatology, our ethos is dedicated to providing care for our patients and support for our communities near all of our clinic locations throughout the year. We are excited to team up with the Minnesota Wild, a team that embodies community spirit through hockey. The shared commitment to philanthropy between Tareen Dermatology and the MN Wild strengthens our partnership. We are delighted to be the title partner for the MN Wild's annual book night, supporting early learning centers and youth enrichment programs in St. Paul. This initiative aligns with our core values of giving back and making a positive impact on the community."

Dr. Tareen highlighted the connection between hockey and dermatology, emphasizing the importance of skin health and protection for players and fans alike. "Hockey players face various skin challenges, including equipment friction, lacerations, rashes, and more. As dermatologists, we understand the significance of skincare in maintaining overall health and performance on and off the ice," she added. Research from the American Academy of Dermatology indicates how equipment can lead to acne and other skin issues for professional athletes, including hockey players.

The partnership between Tareen Dermatology and the Minnesota Wild showcases a joint dedication to promoting health and wellness in the local community. Through this collaboration, both entities aim to raise awareness about skin care and encourage fans to prioritize their skin health for optimal well-being. Healthy skin for the win!

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and its services across seven locations in Roseville, Maplewood, Monticello, Farmington, Faribault, Eagan, and Hudson, please visit www.tareendermatology.com .

