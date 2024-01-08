Hate Cleaning Your Pool? Aiper Launches New Collection of Cordless Pool Cleaning Robots To Do It For You

The award-winning Scuba S1 has been recognized as a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree.

With a robot pool cleaner for every pool size, cleaning need, and budget, the Scuba Series is packed with industry first technologies, taking the chore out of pool maintenance.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada to debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) its next generation line of cordless pool cleaning robots: the Scuba Series. With a robot solution for every pool size, budget, and cleaning need, the Scuba Series includes the Scuba SE, Scuba E1, Scuba S1 Pro, and Scuba N1 Ultra as well as the Scuba S1, which is a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. Developed to address the biggest consumer pool cleaning pain points, the Scuba Series is enhanced with first-of-its-kind technologies that achieve a more thorough clean and worry-free user experience – leaving more time for splashing around in a pristine pool. Launching in Q1 2024, Aiper also announces its first-ever app for iOS and Android, giving pool owners more control, cleaning features, and pool monitoring options than ever before. The Scuba Series will be available for purchase starting this month at Aiper.com and other select retail locations, including Walmart and Lowe's.

"Pool owners don't need to waste time and energy cleaning their pools manually or wrestling with other corded cleaning products," says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "We're constantly innovating and growing within the technology sector, which is underscored by the Scuba Series – our next generation line of pool cleaning robots which are designed to push the limits of pool cleaning with industry-first technology advancements that deliver a smarter cleaning experience to homeowners."

Each robot in the Scuba Series is uniquely designed to maneuver across above-ground or in-ground pools of various shapes, materials, and sizes without assistance. Models vary in function, from focused cleaning on the pool floor to widespread cleaning of pool walls and waterlines. Aiper robots are cord and hassle-free, cleaning leaves, hair, dirt, sand, insects, green algae, microorganisms, and other particles using powerful suction technology.

The Scuba SE: Easy in Every Way

The Scuba SE is an entry-level pool cleaner for anyone new to the world of underwater cleaning or pool ownership. Ideal for above-ground pools up to 860 sq. ft., the Scuba SE can clean pool floors in 90 minutes while you kickback poolside. This small but mighty cleaner features a lightweight design and dual motor system. An audio system sounds an alert when the robot is done cleaning or when the battery is low.

The Scuba SE will be available for preorder on January 9, 2024, and available for sale in late February 2024 for $199.99.

The Scuba E1: Above All

Inspired by the Mars rover, the Scuba E1 combines a sleek streamlined design with a tri-motor system and roller brushes to improve underwater movement and collect debris. With the world's first dual ultra-fine filter system, the cleaner collects the tiniest particles not visible to the human eye and microorganisms on the bottom of the pool floor. Anti-collision bumpers protect it and the pool walls from accidental damage. The Scuba E1 is ideal for above-ground pools up to 1100 sq. ft. with the ability to clean pool floors in 1.5 hours.

The Scuba E1 will be available for preorder on January 9, 2024, and available for sale in February 2024 for $399.99.

The Scuba S1: On Track to Perform

As Aiper's flagship product and a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, the Scuba S1 delivers systematic cleaning to in-ground pools up to 1600 sq. ft. in 2.5 hours. Caterpillar treads provide better traction and superior obstacle traversal. Customizable, choose between four cleaning modes: floor, wall, and wall + floor as well as a new eco mode for periodic cleaning every 48 hours, ensuring the pool is always swim-ready. With patented WavePath™ Navigation Technology 2.0, the robot follows the natural flow of the pool to increase cleaning coverage from edge-to-edge. Sold separately, an optional Solar Panel accessory provides an energy-efficient, plug-free charging option.

The Scuba S1 will be available for preorder on January 9, 2024, and is available for sale in late January 2024 for $699.99.

The Scuba S1 Pro: Live Life Sideways

Living life on the edge (or sideways) is exactly how the Scuba S1 Pro likes to roll for in-ground pools up to 2,150 sq. ft. In addition to having caterpillar treads, dual ultra-fine filters, and WavePath™ Navigation Technology 2.0 – the Scuba S1 Pro also uses sensors to maneuver around obstacles and has five cleaning modes, including the world's first horizontal waterline cleaning mode called WaveLine™ Technology. The Scuba S1 Pro is compatible with a cordless communication buoy called the Aiper HydroComm (sold separately) – with world's first technology that allows users to wirelessly connect to the pool cleaning robot through the Aiper app. Via the Aiper app and cordless HydroComm, select the Waterline Recall to prompt the robot to climb up to the waterline for easy retrieval.

The Scuba S1 Pro will be available for preorder on January 9, 2024, and is available for sale in March 2024 for $1,199.99.

The Scuba N1 Ultra: Beyond Compare

Even the most experienced pool owners and professional cleaners need help sometimes, and the Scuba N1 Ultra is here to help get even the biggest jobs done. Comparable to the Scuba S1 Pro, this robot is the most powerful in the line and is perfect for commercial-sized in-ground pools up to 2,150 sq. ft. Industrial strength, the robot has an expanded 7.5-litter debris collection bin to capture even more. With Aiper's world's first Precision Multi-dimensional Maneuvering technology, the Scuba N1 Ultra thoroughly cleans hard to reach areas.

The Scuba N1 Ultra will be available for sale in March 2024 for $1,399.99.

The Scuba Series and the industry-first Aiper HydroComm will be unveiled at CES 2024 at the Aiper booth (#9053) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Together with HGTV star Chip Wade, Aiper will be hosting in its CES booth a New Product Launch event on January 9 at 11:30am Pacific Time with splashy product demos and more. Aiper will also have a presence at CES Unveiled on January 7, Pepcom Digital Experience! on January 8, and Showstoppers @ CES 2024 on January 9.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

