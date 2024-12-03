Hate Stains and Nippies Record-Breaking Sales Lead Thrasio's Thanksgiving Week Sales Surge

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc., ("Thrasio"), reports outstanding sales across its flagship product lines, with several brands achieving record-breaking Thanksgiving week results.

Popular products from The Hate Stains Co.™

Thrasio has reemerged as a resilient player in the consumer goods space, transforming into a multi-channel, brand-centric company known for digitally native brands with products that customers can trust. This holiday shopping season, the house of brands is seeing repeat customers stocking up on non-seasonal products, as well as a few unexpected items growing in popularity, showcasing new opportunities within its portfolio.

"Black Friday, CyberMonday, and the Thanksgiving shopping week highlights the strength and opportunity of a CPG firm that moves at the speed of tech," says Thrasio's new CEO David Johnson. "Unlike traditional R&D timelines, we've brought some of our best-loved products from concept to market in just months. We've optimized pricing, streamlined multichannel rollouts, and engaged influencers to amplify awareness. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional products that customers love while continuously enhancing them, ensuring competitive pricing, and maximizing accessibility. We're beginning to fire on all cylinders, and these results speak for themselves."

This year, Thanksgiving shopping days stretched beyond the traditional Black Friday and CyberMonday peaks, driven by extended discount periods and strong consumer demand. Thrasio brands enjoyed record-breaking sales throughout the week leading up to Thanksgiving through CyberMonday. Some standout successes include:

The Hate Stains Co. ™, the brand behind the popular Miss Mouth's stain treaters, is celebrating its best Black Friday & CyberMonday ever, and sold over 150,000 units during Thanksgiving week. The brand is both focused on and built by parents who understand exactly what it takes to fight stains. Building on the success of their popular stain remover, they've expanded the product line to include pediatrician-tested safe laundry detergent sheets , Messy Steppers shoe cleaner , and on-the-go stain remover wipes and pens . The brand's growth has been fueled by influencers and brand ambassadors showcasing "magic" before-and-after results of the highly effective products and the products have become a great stocking stuffer.

Beckham Hotel Collection offered an incredible deal on its popular bed pillows, landing them on the Amazon Top 100 Deals page during Black Friday and selling more than $1 million dollars of pillows on that day alone!

Nippies solidified its reputation as the go-to bra alternative for women dressing up for the holiday season, achieving sales more than double Thanksgiving week last year. This success comes at no surprise, with InStyle recently naming the nipple covers the best in their category both for "support" and as their "expert's pick."

ChomChom , the beloved pet hair remover boasting nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon, had its best Thanksgiving shopping week yet, with over 100,000 units sold—cementing its place as a must-have for pet owners during the holidays.

"We are building brands that customers trust, love and return to buy," continues Johnson. "Miss Mouth's stain removers have earned a loyal following because they dependably deliver results, provide timely and meaningful innovations and meet the needs of the customer. Similarly, after experiencing a great night's sleep on our Beckham pillows, customers come back for more—often for the guest room or they make for great gifts. At Thrasio, our foundation has always been offering the very best products to our customers, and over the past year, we've doubled down on that commitment, focusing on our best brands and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our loyal customers. We're excited that they are also taking advantage of great deals on those products this season!"

