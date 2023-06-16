Hats.Finance Announced as Winner of QuickNode's Fourth 'QuickPitch' Competition

Hats.Finance, a decentralized smart bug bounty marketplace, will receive $10,000 cash, 1-year of free QuickNode service, $25,000 of AWS credits, Icy.Tools advertising space, and more

MIAMI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickNode ("the Company"), the leading end-to-end development platform for Web3 builders, today announced Hats.Finance as the winner of its fourth QuickPitch competition. Following a series of business pitches to a panel of experts from, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Coinbase, Chainlink Labs, and Chapter One, Hats.Finance was awarded the first place prize, consisting of $10,000 cash, one year of free QuickNode services (up to $25,000), one week of ad space on icy.tools, $25,000 of AWS credits, one-on-one mentoring sessions with Chainlink's Head of Strategic Partnerships, and more. Fyde was awarded second place, while ShareMint enjoyed third place honors.

QuickNode CEO and Co-Founder Alex Nabutovsky commented on today's news: "We are excited to have completed another successful iteration of our QuickPitch competition. As has been the case in the past, our team of judges were floored by the innovative ideas brought forward during the competition, and remain excited in playing important roles towards helping the winning projects advance further in their startup campaigns. Congratulations to our winner, Hats.Finance, and all teams who submitted applications for this competition."

Since its first QuickPitch competition in September, 2022, QuickNode has put forth over $355,000 worth of prize value on the line to inspire innovation within the web3 community. The event also surpassed 1,000 total applicants since its inception during the most recent contest.

QuickPitch is a free-to-enter virtual contest that offers web3 and crypto startups the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and compete for prizes. A panel of industry experts, including Taylor Caldwell, Senior Developer Relations Engineer at Coinbase, Bradley Feinstein, Head of Web3 North America at AWS, Conrad Sain, Evangelist at Chainlink Labs, and Jeff Morris Jr., Managing Partner at Chapter One, handled the judging process for the fourth QuickPitch competition. With a variety of technology, infrastructure, web3, and venture capital enthusiasts on the panel, applicants were able to present their ideas to those leading innovation in a variety of verticals.

Previous winners include ethpass , hashmail , and Ora , all of whom have used the experience and rewards as a means to enhance the growth of their project. Most recently, HashMail was announced as a member of Alliance DAO's latest cohort of web3 startups.

For more information on prize allocation and details on upcoming QuickPitch competitions, please visit: https://go.quicknode.com/quickpitch-4

