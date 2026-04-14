HAUCK'S ARKETA+ SET ANNOUNCED AS A WINNER OF THE 2026 PARENTS BEST FOR BABY AWARDS

The versatile high chair was rewarded for its thoughtful design, safety, and long-term usability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hauck, a leader in thoughtfully designed baby and children's products, is proud to announce that its Arketa+ Set has been named a winner of the 2026 Parents Best for Baby Awards in the category of Best Wooden High Chair under Best Baby Feeding Products of 2026. Each year, Parents editors test hundreds of products to identify the very best for babies and caregivers, and the Arketa+ Set earned top honors for its adaptability, quality, and long-term usability, designed to support children seamlessly from six months through later childhood and beyond.

Parents Best for Baby Seal

Parents recognized the Arketa+ Set for its minimalist style and sturdy construction that integrates into the modern home in fuss-free fashion. A parent tester highlighted how simple it was to place her son in the seat, and noted that the Arketa+ is the only high chair she'll ever need to buy.

"Being recognized in our first year in the US market means a great deal for us," Maik Stockmann, President of hauck USA. "The Arketa+ Set was designed with exactly this kind of family in mind, one that wants a beautiful, well-made product that doesn't need to be replaced as their child grows. This award reflects what hauck has always believed: that well-designed, durable products offer real long-term value, and that families deserve both quality and sustainability from day one."

Designed to make every meal a special family moment, the Arketa+ Set grows with children from 6 months all the way to adulthood, accommodating users up to 286 lbs (130 kg). Its 13 adjustable seat and footrest positions ensure a comfortable, ergonomically supported fit at every stage, from infants learning to sit, aided by the adjustable-width seat reducer and extra-high backrest,to older children and adults seated at the family table. With a front bar height of 27.5 inches, the chair slides easily under most dining tables, making it a natural fit for shared family meals from the very start.

Safety and stability are built into every detail. The tilt-proof design and floor gliders mean that even if a child pushes off the table, the chair gently slides back rather than tipping. A five-point harness and front bar provide additional peace of mind, while the generously sized click tray gives babies space to explore food independently, snapping securely into the wooden front bar and wiping clean in seconds. Full cushioning at both the baby seat and high chair stages is upholstered in OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100-certified fabric, ensuring the materials are as gentle as they are durable.

The Arketa+ Set also reflects hauck's commitment to sustainability. Crafted from FSC-certified beech wood sourced from responsibly managed forests, and featuring a GRS-certified recycled tray that meets strict social, ecological, and chemical standards, it is an eco-conscious choice families can feel good about for years to come.

The 2026 Parents Best for Baby Awards highlight standout products that simplify everyday routines while supporting families through every phase, reducing the need for multiple purchases over time. The Arketa+ Set joins a distinguished list of trusted products recognized for excellence in design, innovation, and real-life use. To see the full list of award winners, visit: LINK.

The hauck Arketa+ Set is available now at Target, and Amazon. For more information about the Arketa+ Set and hauck's full range of products, please visit https://www.hauckusa.com/. You can also follow hauck on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest news.

About hauck:

For more than 100 years, hauck has created baby and children's products that support families through every stage of parenthood. With a focus on quality, safety, sustainability, and thoughtful design, hauck creates products meant to be used, trusted, and passed on, because family always comes first.

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SOURCE hauck