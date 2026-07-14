First 5W Study of Grocery-Brand AI Visibility: Trader Joe's Beats Cheerios, Kirkland Beats Heinz

Inaugural 5W grocery research finds AI engines recommend store brands nearly 2-to-1 over the national CPG brands that built their dominance on shelf space, television, and search — and launches a five-part series measuring the same gap across e-commerce, pet, pharmacy, and supplements.

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today published its first grocery-focused AI visibility study — the Grocery edition of The Private Label AI Advantage, and the opening installment of a five-part 5W research series measuring how answer engines cite store brands against national brands across grocery, e-commerce, pet, pharmacy, and supplements.

It is the first time 5W has audited the U.S. grocery aisle inside the AI engines — and the result is decisive.

5W modeled the Citation Share of 25 grocery brands — 13 retailer-owned store brands, 12 national consumer-packaged-goods brands — across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, using 64 consumer-intent prompts spanning six sub-categories.

The headline numbers:

Store brands averaged a Citation Share of 44. National brands averaged 23. A 1.9× gap.

A 1.9× gap. Eight of the ten most-cited grocery brands are store brands.

Trader Joe's (78) and Kirkland Signature (74) lead the entire index — ahead of Cheerios, Oreo, Heinz, and every billion-dollar CPG name in the set.

lead the entire index — ahead of Cheerios, Oreo, Heinz, and every billion-dollar CPG name in the set. Good & Gather , launched in 2019, already out-cites Cheerios — proof a well-built store brand reaches parity with century-old national brands in under a decade.

, launched in 2019, already out-cites Cheerios — proof a well-built store brand reaches parity with century-old national brands in under a decade. Tyson, Philadelphia, Frosted Flakes, Hellmann's, Campbell's all land in the bottom third — treated by the open web as the comparison point for a store-brand recommendation, not the recommendation itself.

The gap is platform-dependent. Perplexity, which leans hardest on Reddit and community content, shows the widest gap (+32 points in favor of store brands). Google AI Overviews — which inherits decades of national-brand SEO authority — is the narrowest (+10). Every engine is moving toward the first model.

The advantage tracks a market already moving. U.S. private label hit a record $282.8 billion in 2025, a 21.3% dollar share, growing nearly three times as fast as national brands. AI is not creating the private label surge — it is compounding it.

"National CPG brands optimized for the memory era. Store brands — almost by accident — built exactly the content footprint the answer era rewards," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W. "Unaided awareness is a memory metric. Citation Share is a retrieval metric. They are no longer the same thing — and the gap is widening."

The full Grocery edition — Citation Share Index, six-category breakdown, platform-by-platform analysis, and the GEO playbook for national CPG brands — is published at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/private-label-ai-advantage/grocery. It is the first of five 5W studies in this series; subsequent editions covering Amazon & E-Commerce, Pet, Pharmacy & OTC, and Supplements follow weekly.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations