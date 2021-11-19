Havas House Releases Discover Charleston, Sea Island Concierge, and Charleston Vacation Guide 2021-2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas House is delighted to announce the release of the 2021–2022 editions of Discover Charleston, Sea Island Concierge, and Charleston Vacation Guide, now available at hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and other accommodations throughout the Lowcountry.

Each guide within the suite showcases and celebrates the region's bucolic sights and unique culture, delivering its world-class culinary scene, stunning architecture and dynamic ambience in a way that has garnered numerous awards over the years, including the Florida Magazine Association's 2021 Charlie Award for Best Custom Publication. From the welcoming cover, which features the Holy City's emblematic and thoughtfully preserved architecture, to the various departments that highlight the region's distinctive appeal, Discover Charleston and its suite of publications offer visitors — and those planning to visit — an open invitation to explore the city and the many businesses that drive its success.

"It's a pleasure to revisit Charleston every year to create this unique set of guides," says Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of Havas House. "We're incredibly proud of the engaging content and gorgeous imagery that promotes the destination in an authentic way that supports its growth and the success of its businesses."

The publications are complemented by the Discover Charleston Travel Companion App, which provides Charleston's tourists with a useful and engaging "personal tour guide" that not only includes essential visitor information but also gives supporting advertisers the opportunity to reach them with targeted messages. Within text, the App links to business sites and prompts users to purchase tickets and book reservations directly through the App. The App is also equipped with audio capabilities, multi-language translators and video, catering to a wide variety of world travelers. Users can download the App through both Apple and Android app stores.

Visit DiscoverCharlestonMag.com for more information or follow us on Facebook (@DiscoverCharleston) or on Instagram (@DiscoverCharleston_Mag).

