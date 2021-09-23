Havas House to Launch "Notable", a Publication Highlighting the Entrepreneurs and Leaders Shaping South Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas House, a global custom media, content, and publishing company, announced the development of Notable, a print and digital publication set to launch December 2021. Showcasing the area's burgeoning and innovative business community, the publication will highlight the indomitable spirit and strength South Floridians and recent transplants bring to the workforce. Beyond business success, Notable will also shine a light on how these entrepreneurs continually give back and support the next generation of business leaders.

Havas House logo

Created with the support of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Notable will also provide these professionals with practical business advice and guidance. Each issue will feature a panel of experts that will advise on trending topics, contribute articles, and offer recommendations and tips for business owners.

"Miami's workforce is unlike any other in the country thanks to its unique mix of cultures and widely varied set of industry expertise," explains Marisa Beazel, president and publisher, Havas House. "The fact that our community is booming with talent and innovation — making our hometown a top destination for start-ups, technology firms, and more — is no accident. And Notable will showcase it all."

Notable will be available online and will be distributed throughout South Florida businesses, universities, chambers of commerce, consular corps, trade organizations, municipalities, elected officials' offices, and more.

For more information, visit WeAreNotable.com and contact Cristiana Glassford at 786-347-4775 or [email protected].

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com .

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media, and healthcare and wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive, and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ingrid Martinez

[email protected]

954-347-8975

SOURCE Havas House

Related Links

https://havashouseinc.com

