HAVAS LAUNCHES NEW NETWORK OF HEALTH AGENCIES IN HONOR OF CREATIVE LEGEND JACQUES SÉGUÉLA

New global network of health agencies, Jacques, focuses on creativity and innovation, inspired by namesake Jacques Séguéla, the 90-year-old advertising legend of Havas.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas announced today the launch of several new global health agencies, named Jacques and specialized in healthcare, within the Havas Health Network. The announcement comes on the same day the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced that it will award the Lion of St. Mark to Jacques Séguéla, representing his lifetime achievements of creativity in communications.

Aptly named Jacques, the agencies are building for the post-campaign era where creativity, brand experiences, and brand content help companies identify new possibilities beyond the status quo. Disrupting the norms of health and wellness advertising, the agencies will get pharma, health, and health-adjacent companies to become curious and excited about an entirely new global agency network with a different point-of-view on the future of health and wellness marketing.

"Our belief is that creativity will be the key differentiator to the successful health brands of tomorrow." said Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health Network and Havas Creative Network. "Brands are perpetually looking for new formulas, and the launch of Jacques marks an era of transformation in health and wellness."

"It's an honor to be associated with the reinvention of health and wellness communications," said Séguéla. "Even more so, I'm honored to be part of Havas' story. It is one that will take the lead, hand in hand with science, to transform the way we think about health and wellness."

Before he disrupted global advertising, Jacques Séguéla was a practicing Doctor of Pharmacology and took an early interest in healthcare and healing from his parents. His mother was the first female surgeon in France, and his father was a pioneer in radiology. "Medicine is in his blood," added Donna Murphy.

Jacques Séguéla broke all the rules of traditional car advertising, and his campaigns for Citroën are still considered some of the most celebrated automotive ads in history. With his goal to disrupt the entire industry, he launched his own agency at 35, where he led work for AirFrance, Louis Vuitton, Microsoft, and Apple. He was also the driving force behind over 15 global political campaign strategies and singlehandedly helped elect and re-elect former French President Francois Mitterrand.

The principle of the Jacques agencies builds on recently launched initiatives from Havas Health in the last year, including Welltainment℠, launched at Cannes Lions in 2023, and the Superhuman report unveiled at CES 2024.

"When we considered different rebrand possibilities and the name 'Jacques' was raised, everyone was on board because he is someone who exists in everything we do at Havas," added Murphy. "He has forever transformed advertising, but it's his unique and enduring fidelity to creativity that differentiates him from every other 'adman.' Even after 60 years and over 1,500 campaigns, he's still pitching and still winning business, and we are thrilled to extend his legacy through these agencies."

The launch of Jacques aligns with a new structure at Havas Health, where most agencies will consolidate into three competitive offerings: Havas Life (global health powerhouse), Havas Lynx (digital health brand transformation), and Jacques (health & wellness disruptor). Havas Health Network's new naming structure reflects the strengthened integration of the company's creative, media, and health networks under its "One Havas" approach.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 23,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network and Havas Health Network, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

About Havas Health Network

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Network. The network's approach is centered around human purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to http://www.havashealth.com/.

