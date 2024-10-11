HAVAS LYNX LAUNCHES GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INFLUENCER OFFERING

After being at the forefront of healthcare communications for over three decades, the agency is taking a concerted approach to enhancing content creation in healthcare marketing

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Lynx announced today the launch of a new global healthcare influencer offering that leverages the power of influencers to drive health outcomes and behaviour change. Havas Lynx's Dr. Tapas Mukherjee, Medical Director, and Matt Eagles, Head of Patient Voice, lead the launch, utilising their backgrounds in social content creation and credibility as patient advocate speakers. As part of Converged, Havas' new strategy and integrated operating model, Havas Lynx's global healthcare influencer offering is powered by the best technology with creativity at its core to offer hyper-personalised solutions.

Bringing an influencer marketing offering in-house will enable Havas Lynx to blend their creative and media expertise to create effective and authentic omnichannel strategies, co-created with healthcare professionals and patients that are dialled in to a brand's audience. With over 50 healthcare influencers spanning 14 therapy areas, the new offering includes all types of content creation across social channels (including TikTok, X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn), as well as podcast hosting.

This global healthcare influencer offering comes after the game-changing release of Havas Lynx's proprietary data offering, Point.1, last year. Point.1 provides the most comprehensive and flexible data set of global physicians available on the market. Using Point.1, the agency identified that 98% of healthcare professionals (HCPs) globally will be influenced by earned media at some point within their journey to prescription, and 86% more HCPs highly trust earned media vs. pharma-owned touchpoints.

Furthermore, with over half (54%) of HCPs stating their consumption of earned media is increasing, influencer marketing is set to completely revolutionise the healthcare communications space in the coming years. This shift towards earned media is especially significant among millennial HCPs, who now represent the largest prescribing HCP audience. Notably, only 19% of these millennial HCPs trust branded pharma websites. To delve deeper into the preferences and behaviours of this key demographic, Havas Lynx has explored the HCP audience in their insightful "Passion and Pain" report, available here.

"We believe that influencer marketing is a powerful and innovative way to connect with audiences," said Claire Knapp, Chief Executive Officer at Havas Lynx. "We have a dedicated team of specialists who understand the nuances and complexities of the healthcare sector and can create influencer marketing campaigns that are ethical, compliant, and, most importantly, effective."

Havas Lynx will offer an unparalleled suite of influencer marketing solutions exclusively tailored to healthcare and pharmaceutical brands within clinical trial recruitment, disease awareness, and beyond. The agency plans to utilise HCP-to-HCP, HCP-to-Patient, and Patient-to-Patient strategies to tailor communications that align with each campaign objective, whether they be short-term needs or long-term exclusivity agreements.

Several successful global influencer marketing campaigns have already been rolled out by Havas Lynx for clients, including Arena, Novartis, and Teva. These campaigns have tapped healthcare professionals, patient advocates, and macro-influencers to raise awareness, educate, and inspire action on various health topics, from rare diseases to respiratory conditions.

Lynx is offering a free-of-charge training session for all prospective clients on the role of influencer marketing in the healthcare space, how it works, and the regulatory nuances to consider. For more information, to book a free training session, or to discuss a live opportunity, please reach out to [email protected].

About Havas Lynx

Havas Lynx is a leading healthcare communications agency, named one of the top three healthcare agencies in the world by Cannes Lions, with a full-service global offering and almost 500 multidisciplinary specialists in Manchester, London, and New York. They bring together fresh perspectives, creative thinking, and a progressive, collaborative approach to partner with their clients, healthcare professionals, and patients in finding solutions for the modern-day healthcare landscape.

Visit the Havas Lynx website for more information: https://havaslynx.com/.

About Point.1

Point.1, a proprietary data solution from Havas Lynx, provides one of the most comprehensive global views of healthcare professional (HCP) attitudes, beliefs, behaviours, and influences to enable more powerful HCP strategies and experiences.

