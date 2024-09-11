HAVAS LYNX LAUNCHES NEW WHITE PAPER "CLIMATE OF HEALTH"

The global study reveals the impact of climate change on human health.

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global healthcare communications agency, Havas Lynx, has released a new white paper, "Climate of Health," addressing the impact climate change is having on global health. The World Health Organization has declared the climate crisis one of the biggest global threats to human health, with one in four deaths attributed to preventable environmental causes. By 2050, it's estimated that it could cause an additional 14.5 million deaths and $12.5 trillion worth of economic losses worldwide.

The white paper highlights the impact of climate change on every medical therapy area, including respiratory disease, oncology, mental health, cardiovascular disease, women's health, diabetes, and beyond. It also discusses the rising expectations of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients for the pharmaceutical industry to take action to address this global state of emergency.

"We are not sustainability experts— and we most certainly don't have all the answers— but through these findings, we hope to positively contribute to the ongoing conversation," shared Claire Knapp, CEO of Havas Lynx. "We're all on this journey to better understand the scale of the issue so we can make meaningful improvements for the health of our planet, and subsequently the health of humanity."

New data from Havas Lynx's proprietary data product, Point.1, reveals that HCPs are increasingly aware of the climate crisis and its resulting impact on healthcare:

77% of HCPs now recognise the climate crisis poses a risk to the health of their patients and is therefore an urgent problem that needs addressing.

Roughly two-thirds (62%) of HCPs currently believe the climate crisis is altering the landscape of the patients they treat.

41% of HCPs now make clinical decisions with the environment in mind, by trying to prescribe products from responsible pharmaceutical brands.

Plus, over half (52%) are more likely to prescribe a pharmaceutical product if they know it is environmentally friendly.

Most importantly, HCP expectations for pharma companies to act to combat climate change now are growing, with 72% of HCPs believing pharmaceutical companies should use their influence and take action to enact tangible change.

Acting to tackle climate change, proprietary Point.1 data found a direct correlation between climate action and corporate equity. In 2023, WE Brands in Motion found that outside of product functionality, corporate reputation is the leading factor in prescribing habits of HCPs. This proves that actively and authentically engaging in the climate-health crisis isn't only the right thing to do, but business critical.

Havas Lynx will use this data to educate and advise clients on how to move forward in a way that will not only positively impact their brands, but also the health of their consumers and the world at large.

To find out more about Climate of Health or to read the full white paper, visit ClimateofHealth.co.uk.

About Havas Lynx

Havas Lynx is a leading healthcare communications agency, named one of the top three healthcare agencies in the world by Cannes Lions, with a full-service global offering and almost 500 multidisciplinary specialists in Manchester, London, and New York. They bring together fresh perspectives, creative thinking, and a progressive, collaborative approach to partner with their clients, healthcare professionals, and patients in finding solutions for the modern-day healthcare landscape.

Visit the Havas Lynx website for more information: https://havaslynx.com/.

About Point.1 Point.1, a proprietary data solution from Havas Lynx, provides one of the most comprehensive global views of healthcare professional (HCP) attitudes, beliefs, behaviours, and influences to enable more powerful HCP strategies and experiences.

SOURCE Havas Lynx