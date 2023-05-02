Have a Histamine Intolerance? Intoleran Has a Two-Part Solution

The Dutch Health Brand's DAO Mini and DAO Plus Supplements Break Down Histamine, While Its Cozidase Supplement Boosts DAO Production

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Histamine intolerance is a growing field of study. The condition consists of an inability of the body to break down ingested histamine, which is present in many foods , including tomatoes, spinach, aged cheese, and alcohol. This inability comes from a lack of the DAO (Diamine Oxidase) enzyme and can lead to fogginess, gastrointestinal problems, congestion, and other unpleasant and uncomfortable symptoms.

The research team at Intoleran is well aware of the severity of histamine intolerance and the lack of solutions due to the fact that it is a relatively unstudied area of health. In response, the Dutch health brand has invested in creating two clean, safe, and simple solutions to help the growing number of people with a diagnosis.

"Our pair of histamine supplements are designed with two goals in mind," explains company owner Harmen Treep, "In the short term, we want to supply the body with the DAO enzyme to help it digest food. In the long term, our goal is to aid the body in replenishing its own organic supply of DAO."

The short-term solution comes in the form of Intoleran's DAO mini . Each tablet of the supplement contains 20,000 to 30,000 HDU of the pure DAO enzyme wrapped in an acid-resistant coating. The brand's DAO plus is a similar supplement, although it adds a dose of vitamin C and Quercetin, both of which also help lower histamine levels in the body. Taken before eating, both products supply a supplemental source of DAO to the digestive system for three to four hours during and after a meal.

The long-term solution to histamine intolerance is Intoleran's cozidase . Unlike the previous pair of products, this supplement does not contain the DAO enzyme. Instead, it is designed for twice-a-day consumption with meals and provides a dose of key vitamins and minerals, including zinc, copper, and vitamins C and B6. Together, these support DAO enzyme production in the body, which is then able to naturally break down histamine on its own.

From short-term digestion to long-term DAO production, Intoleran is pioneering new solutions for those with excessive histamine in their systems. The brand is providing safe, effective, and comprehensive support so that those with a histamine intolerance can enjoy their food and life in general again.

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

