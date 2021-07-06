Have A Judgement Free Summer And Join Planet Fitness For $1 Down, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment From July 6 - 16

HAMPTON, N.H., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month with no commitment from July 6 – 16*. Planet Fitness encourages everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness wants to remind everyone to feel confident and not to sweat the swimsuit this summer. A recent national survey** by Planet Fitness shows that close to three in five (58 percent) have experienced body-shaming before. Given that insight, it's understandable that 48 percent of Americans feel stressed at the idea of donning a swimsuit, nearly half (49 percent) feel that others judge their body during the summertime and 36 percent worry about what their friends will think of them in a swimsuit. Working out can help you feel and look your best self.

"This summer, it's all about getting off the couch, getting into a fitness routine and feeling good in the skin you're in. As home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness provides everyone with a comfortable workout environment so you can feel confident, get moving and be ready to enjoy summer to the fullest with family and friends," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "We invite new members to take the first step into a fitness routine and experience all that Planet Fitness has to offer. Exercise has tremendous physical and mental benefits, so come check out the Judgement Free Zone and join through July 16 with no commitment and cancel anytime."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Kelton Global, a Material Company, to 2,079 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

