Planet Fitness Ranked #22 Overall in Franchise Times 2025 Top 400

Fitness leader recognized as highest-ranking fitness brand

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has been recognized as one of the leading franchises in Franchise Time's Top 400®. The Franchise Times Top 400® is an annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. Planet Fitness came in at #22 overall and is the highest-ranking fitness brand on the list.

"We are honored to be recognized in this year's Franchise Times Top 400®. This ranking illustrates the strength of our brand and dedication of our team members and franchisees," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we believe that franchisee success fuels franchisor success and as consumers continue to prioritize their health and well-being, our strong network of franchisee partners are well-positioned to meet the demand with our judgement free, high-quality, and affordable fitness experience."

As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness has 2,762 clubs systemwide, and that momentum is reflected in its 13.3% YoY revenue growth. The Company has added more than 600 clubs over the past five years and nearly 14 million members in the last ten years – demonstrating the power of the Planet Fitness brand and continued growth.

The ranking is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The Franchise Times research team uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. They then compile information for the rankings, the five-year sales history graphs, Top 10 lists and industry subcategories, and then reconciling to ensure all published data is accurate and all estimates are based on a solid sales formula.

The full ranking can be viewed on the Franchise Times website, here.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.