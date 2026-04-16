HAVE A PUFFY* SUMMER

Born from the desire to bring Moncler's DNA into the bright days of summer, the signature puffiness is reinterpreted through a refined yet spirited system of lightweight layers – an expression of the brand's enduring expertise in providing comfort and protection.

Igniting imaginations around the Moncler Collection summer lifestyle, the accompanying campaign embraces the brand's close connection to outdoor layers, refracted through the joyful Puffy Summer prism. Known for his standout performances in Belfast and The Fall, global icon Jamie Dornan brings relaxed charm and effortless charisma. Styled in sophisticated yet carefree pieces from the new collection, he co-stars with whimsical animal sculptures.

"There's something really interesting about taking what Moncler's known for and shifting it into summer. You still get that sense of warmth and puffiness, just in a lighter, more relaxed way. The whole campaign has this real sense of joy and playfulness."

Jamie Dornan

Inspired by Moncler's signature puffiness and its instinct for layering – now reimagined for summer – the campaign presents a series of playful, inflatable-like animal sculptures created by set designer Andy Hillman and his team. An octopus, whale, lobster, seahorse, crab and flamingo appear in perfectly matched hues from the collection. Familiar seaside creatures, they embody the seasonal mood: bold, buoyant and beautifully puffy.

THE SUMMER 2026 COLLECTION

While summer might not evoke the same instant connection with a brand that defines quintessential cold-weather style; for 2026, Moncler Collection's layered approach makes a new statement with the ultimate Puffy Summer wardrobe.

The dress code is elegant ease: pairing pillowy, multi-dimensional, light-as-air outerwear with perfected layers – curated for creative, fluid, yet intentional styling with a playful attitude and a new take on color – for wherever the dynamic Puffy Summer leads.

WOMEN

The palette is fresh and feminine: pastel pink, orange, forest green, and crisp neutrals ground classic summer motifs – stripes, gingham checks, and tropical florals. Outer layers are enriched with considered details, from chic bow closures and square mesh pockets to cinchable, lace-up waists and ornate orchid-inspired florals.

Mid-layers introduce lightweight, washed-nylon shells and parkas, styled alongside intricately floral-quilted shirt jackets. A sporty edge comes through in nylon hoods and drawstring toggles. Base layers balance ease and refinement, with button-down polo shirts in classic stripes, a checked pussy-bow playsuit, breezy dresses, and pastel-printed shorts.

MEN

Casual yet refined, layered looks play with a strong palette of scarlet red, sunny yellow, sky blue, rich burgundy, and clean neutrals. Lightweight fabrics define the season –whisper-weight nylon, relaxed denim, nylon-blend chambray, and crisp cotton poplin.

For transitional weather, light down gilets, windbreakers, field jackets, and no-down hooded shirt jackets offer protection with a streamlined feel. Foundations expand the styling possibilities: shorts, relaxed pants, retro bowling shirts, striped polos, and graphic tees. Crochet or striped poplin bucket hats and vibrant beanies top off the layered look.

Moncler Collection Summer 2026 is available now in selected Moncler stores and moncler.com.

Discover more about Moncler's Puffy Summer here.

PUFFY SUMMER GOES GLOBAL

Continuing the expression of Puffy Summer, a pop-up at Milan Design Week brings one of the campaign's supersized mascots into the heart of the city. From April 16–28, a larger-than-life puffy octopus animates 10 Corso Como in a bold, super-scale display of Moncler's innovative design language. Clinging to the iconic façade and extending into the interior, the tentacled installation is framed by a 24-look mannequin formation, styled in the lightweight layers of the Summer 2026 collection.

The journey continues in Seoul, where a host of playful creatures emerges from May 1–3 in the Seongsu district. A giant octopus takes over the façade of a dedicated space, drawing visitors into an immersive underwater world. Inside, Moncler's Puffy Summer animals – whale, seahorse, crab, lobster, and flamingo – appear in vivid color, alongside a presentation of the collection.

Across the globe, installations unfold at monumental scale: a special puffy activation will appear in the Chinese mainland, while in Hong Kong SAR a four-story flamingo rises within the atrium of Harbour City Mall, and a giant crab arrives at the entrance of Dover Street Market Ginza. A flamingo installation lands on the balcony of the Champs-Élysées store in Paris. In Miami's Design District, a crab mural and a sculptural flamingo emerge in the sun.

Together, these larger-than-life creatures bring a playful, immersive vision of Puffy Summer to cities around the world – spreading its energy across Moncler's global community.

HAVE A PUFFY SUMMER

Perfected, pillowy puffiness is unmistakably Moncler.

Puffy Summer is a lightweight, light-hearted expression of the brand's DNA,

reimagined for the transition to warmer days outdoors.

Bold and buoyant. Joyful and colorful. Weightless comfort, lovingly layered.

Summer takes on a whole new dimension, the Moncler way.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Moncler