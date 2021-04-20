Have You Heard? Manhattan's Union Square Laser Dermatology Now Offers Sofwave, The Newest Non-invasive Anti-Aging Treatment to Hit the Market For Fine Lines and Wrinkles

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping her commitment to introduce cutting-edge skincare and anti-aging technology to her practice, Dr. Anne Chapas, the founder and medical director of Union Square Laser Dermatology New York's premier dermatology and skin rejuvenation center, is now offering Sofwave SUPERB.™ People are talking about the newest non-invasive skin treatment.

The SUPERB™ treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving ideal outcomes with minimal downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

Clinically proven "Sofwave is a breakthrough treatment that provides effective and safe results", states Dr Chapas. "Sofwave is an innovative approach to non-invasive full-face improvement of fine lines and wrinkles and can help my patients of all skin types achieve a significant level of improvement after only a 30-minute treatment, without surgery or recovery time. Our clients love the fact, that this procedure can fit into an active lifestyle at any time of day" says, Dr Chapas. Adding, "this is the next-generation in aesthetic devices and is exactly what our clients are looking for."

Dr Chapas is the Founder and Medical Director of Union Square Laser Dermatology, a state-of-the-art center for medical and cosmetic skin treatments. Dr Chapas is an internationally known laser and dermatological surgeon, certified by the American Board of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery, the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. A strong believer in evidence-based medicine, she is a regular presenter at the top research meetings in laser dermatology and has published more than 40 peer reviewed articles and textbook chapters.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

