Have Your Cake and Cookie Dough, Too: New Carvel® Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake Now Available at Grocery Stores

"Whether it was at a birthday party or in line at an ice cream shop, we've all made memories enjoying two of life's best desserts, ice cream and cake," said Kimberly O'Brien, Shopper Marketing Manager for Rich Products' In-Store Bakery & Deli Division. "The past year, more people have purchased ice cream cakes than ever before and this Cookie Dough flavor gives cake lovers a nostalgic treat to enjoy for dessert, a reward or just a small moment of happiness."

The Carvel Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake is filled with real chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, one of the fastest growing dessert flavors in America and a top 10 favorite ice cream topping. The pieces are blended with delicious Carvel vanilla and chocolate ice cream separated by a layer of those famous Carvel chocolate crunchies fans crave. The ice cream cake is topped with whipped icing, a border of chocolate chips and cookie dough pieces and finished with a circular-design chocolate drizzle. The cake serves six and has a SRP of $14.99.

Shoppers can find the Carvel Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake at major grocery retailers, including Food Lion, Shop Rite, Publix, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, Kroger and other participating locations. For a store near you, visit the Product Locator at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com and join the conversation @LoveIceCreamCakes.

Meet Rich's.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 350 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

SOURCE Rich Products